Blair, NE

KSNB Local4

Grand Island man gets 10 years for drug conviction

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Nicholas Holder, 43, to 10 years in federal prison. After completing his term, Holder will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023

The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman sentenced to 15 years on drug-related charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- 36-year-old Katrina Coffman, of Lincoln, received 15 years in prison for a drug-related charge with a prior felony. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Coffman was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Coffman was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
UNION, NE
WOWT

Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
LINCOLN, NE
Chicago Journal

Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered...
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Ossoff details probe into nearly 1,000 uncounted DOJ prison deaths in 2021

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, detailed his recent probe into the nearly 1,000 uncounted prison deaths under the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) watch. Ossoff, the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, spoke with Fox News Digital in the Senate halls last week on his bipartisan investigation into the undercounted DOJ deaths "in prisons across the country."
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

