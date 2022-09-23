Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets 10 years for drug conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Nicholas Holder, 43, to 10 years in federal prison. After completing his term, Holder will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Trial pushed to January for Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial date for a Nebraska teenager accused of having an illegal abortion has been moved. Celeste Burgess, 18, was in Madison County Court again Monday morning. According to court documents, Burgess waived her right to a speedy trial and her Nov. 14 trial date has...
WOWT
Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023
The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist an attack on 'pro-life Christians,' spox says
The FBI’s arrest of pro-life activist Mark Houck in Pennsylvania last week is "clearly an attack on pro-life Christians," a spokesman for the Catholic father of seven told Fox News Digital. "This was clearly a message to the pro-life movement to get out of our way and comply," Brian...
North Dakota cops say 'no evidence' Cayler Ellingson was 'Republican extremist' or death 'involved politics'
Police in North Dakota said that there's "no evidence" showing that politics were involved in the incident where Shannon Brandt, according to an affidavit, admitted to mowing down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV, leaving the teenager dead. Brandt, 41, is being charged with criminal vehicular homicide, as well as...
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to 15 years on drug-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- 36-year-old Katrina Coffman, of Lincoln, received 15 years in prison for a drug-related charge with a prior felony. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Coffman was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Coffman was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction.
South Carolina deputy wounded while responding to domestic disturbance call; suspect killed
A South Carolina deputy was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Cains Mill Road near Sumter, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. The first deputy to reach the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man threatened to kill federal officer after being cited for fishing violation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Blair man will serve nearly a decade in prison after he threatened to kill a federal officer over a fishing violation ticket. Cody Cape, 24, was sentenced Thursday to 117 months in prison for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
Detroit man accused of murdering radio news anchor and injuring others was 'welcomed' into home before attack
A Michigan man accused of murdering a Detroit radio news anchor and injuring the man's girlfriend and the couple's two children was "welcomed in as a guest of the home" just hours before the attack, Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said on Monday. Arthur Williamson, 55, is facing charges...
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
Transgender Georgia sheriff's deputy returning to court in civil trial against Houston County
A sheriff's deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender-confirmation surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury to award her damages for emotional distress,...
North Carolina officials release 911 call as search for suspect continues in Lyric Woods, Devin Clark murders
Orange County officials in North Carolina have released the 911 call from a witness who came across the bodies of deceased 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark on Sept. 17. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that they had a petition for a 17-year-old suspect's arrest, but state and...
WOWT
Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
Suspect killed after hitting deputy with car, pinning the officer between 2 vehicles in CA
Southern California sheriff's deputies shot and killed man who struck a deputy with his car and then charged at them with a knife, authorities said. The shooting occurred after deputies investigating a retail theft pulled over a Toyota Matrix Saturday evening in Rancho Cucamonga, said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer’s Association is demanding a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff to return a campaign contribution. In a letter addressed to Greg Gonzalez, the association is requesting Gonzalez return a $25,000 campaign donation. According to association president Anthony Connor, Gonzalez had a “disingenuous...
Chicago Journal
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered...
Sen. Ossoff details probe into nearly 1,000 uncounted DOJ prison deaths in 2021
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, detailed his recent probe into the nearly 1,000 uncounted prison deaths under the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) watch. Ossoff, the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, spoke with Fox News Digital in the Senate halls last week on his bipartisan investigation into the undercounted DOJ deaths "in prisons across the country."
Fox News
