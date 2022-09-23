ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Monongalia County BOE starts making plans for new Renaissance Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Board of Education is starting discussions about a new $72 million career and technical education center. The board met last week with its architectural firm, the DLR Group. A projected timeline has a five-year planning and construction period. “This was really helpful for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Keyser, Fairmont Senior advance to WVSSAC State Golf Tournament

EVERSON, W.Va. — Keyser and Fairmont Senior qualified for next week’s WVSSAC Class AA State Golf Tournament through Monday’s Region I Championship at Green Hills County Club. The top two teams and the top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the state competition at Wheeling’s Ogelbay Resort.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Proposal to give city of Morgantown control of water & sewer utility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A proposed ordinance to be considered by Morgantown City Council would reconfigure the structure of the Morgantown Utility Board and give the council final authority over the utility. The ordinance is included in the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting agenda for Tuesday, September 27.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

Roundup: Musselman outlasts Morgantown; Independence & Greenbrier West cruise again

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the fifth Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 36, Morgantown 33 — The Applemen (4-1) erased a fourth quarter deficit to defeat Morgantown (3-1) in a contest that was close throughout. Bayden Hartman rushed for three touchdowns for Musselman and Brayden Miller had the game-winning touchdown reception for the Applemen.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

State basketball champion Brody Davis breaks into lineup for Morgantown’s golf team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before embarking on a state title defense on the hardcourt this winter, Morgantown senior Brody Davis is hoping to help the Mohigans to the state’s biggest stage in high school golf. After picking up the game of golf just three years ago, Davis has become a valued member of the team that is one of the top contenders in this week’s Class AAA Region I tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy