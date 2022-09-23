MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before embarking on a state title defense on the hardcourt this winter, Morgantown senior Brody Davis is hoping to help the Mohigans to the state’s biggest stage in high school golf. After picking up the game of golf just three years ago, Davis has become a valued member of the team that is one of the top contenders in this week’s Class AAA Region I tournament.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO