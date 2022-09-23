Read full article on original website
Photo gallery: 4 teams advance to WVSSAC State Golf through Stonewall Regionals
ROANOKE, W.Va. — Photo gallery from the Class AAA Region I and Class AA Region II qualifying tournaments at Stonewall Resort. Wheeling Park and Morgantown advanced to next week’s WVSSAC State Tournament by finishing as the top two teams. Lincoln and Lewis County first first and second, respectively in Class AA.
Monongalia County BOE starts making plans for new Renaissance Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Board of Education is starting discussions about a new $72 million career and technical education center. The board met last week with its architectural firm, the DLR Group. A projected timeline has a five-year planning and construction period. “This was really helpful for...
Keyser, Fairmont Senior advance to WVSSAC State Golf Tournament
EVERSON, W.Va. — Keyser and Fairmont Senior qualified for next week’s WVSSAC Class AA State Golf Tournament through Monday’s Region I Championship at Green Hills County Club. The top two teams and the top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the state competition at Wheeling’s Ogelbay Resort.
Proposal to give city of Morgantown control of water & sewer utility
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A proposed ordinance to be considered by Morgantown City Council would reconfigure the structure of the Morgantown Utility Board and give the council final authority over the utility. The ordinance is included in the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting agenda for Tuesday, September 27.
Roundup: Musselman outlasts Morgantown; Independence & Greenbrier West cruise again
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the fifth Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 36, Morgantown 33 — The Applemen (4-1) erased a fourth quarter deficit to defeat Morgantown (3-1) in a contest that was close throughout. Bayden Hartman rushed for three touchdowns for Musselman and Brayden Miller had the game-winning touchdown reception for the Applemen.
Yosef’s late goal lifts No. 4 Marshall to 1-0 win over West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A big save by the goaltender became a spark that led to a quick rush downfield, and a low shot from inside inside the opponent’s box went inside the left post for a goal. So it went for Marshall on Saturday night when keeper Oliver...
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football Under The Lights, Mountaineer Hoops Begins (Episode 404)
Is there a bad team in the Big 12 football conference?. Last weekend’s results include a Texas Tech win over Texas and a Kansas State victory at Oklahoma. Throw in West Virginia’s win in Blacksburg and Kansas staying undefeated with a win over previously unbeaten Duke. You get...
State basketball champion Brody Davis breaks into lineup for Morgantown’s golf team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before embarking on a state title defense on the hardcourt this winter, Morgantown senior Brody Davis is hoping to help the Mohigans to the state’s biggest stage in high school golf. After picking up the game of golf just three years ago, Davis has become a valued member of the team that is one of the top contenders in this week’s Class AAA Region I tournament.
