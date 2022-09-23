Read full article on original website
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
FOXBusiness
Disney World 'enthusiasts' say theme park has 'lost its magic'
A majority of "self-described Disney World enthusiasts" say the Florida theme park has "lost its magic" due to skyrocketing costs, according to a recent study. A study from gambling website Time2play surveyed 1,927 "Disney World enthusiasts," and of those, 68.3% reported that the price hikes make them feel like the theme park has "lost its magic." A whopping 92.6% reported that they believe the high costs for the park has made a vacation for the average family "out of reach."
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
A Popular Six Flags Roller Coaster Is Closing, But Now There's A Twist
Every ride at an amusement park is somebody’s favorite, but parks always need to add new attractions and experiences to get guests coming back year after year. This means that sometimes a popular ride must make way for something new. Such seemed to be the case for Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast at Six Flags Over Texas, which recently announced the “last chance” to ride it, but now things aren’t so clear.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today
Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
One of the Most Haunted Forests in America is Located Here in Massachusetts
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
WDW News Today
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
disneydining.com
The Least Popular Attractions in Each Disney Park
When Guests picture attractions and experiences in the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they often conjure images of popular attractions that typically have long wait times and are busy throughout each day. Some attractions that are considered to be Guest favorites include Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Spaceship Earth, Test Track Presented by Chevrolet, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Frozen Ever After, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, and Kilimanjaro Safaris.
Thrillist
Disney World Shares When Its Tron Lightcycle Ride Will Finally Open
New theme park rides have faced countless delays over the last few years. That's part of what has made 2022 a big year for new attractions. However, Disney World's Tron-themed ride was not one that wound up opening to riders this year. The park has finally given a better sense of when it will open after being announced all the way back in 2017.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
WDW News Today
Batuu Bounty Hunters Symbol Added Throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park
A symbol for the Bounty Hunters’ Guild has popped up on doors throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. These yellow stamps indicate where guests will be able to collect their bounties during the Batuu Bounty Hunters game available via MagicBand+. MagicBand+ and the game will debut...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: In-Depth Plans for New Lakeside Restaurant Coming to Walt Disney Studios Park
Earlier this year, we shared the concept art for the new “picturesque promenade” and restaurant coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. Now, thanks to Outsidears, we have an in-depth look at the new restaurant coming to the area!. The restaurant will have two distinct dining...
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Will Debut Later This Year at EPCOT
From Kim Possible to Agent P’s and now DuckTales, the World Showcase Adventure lives on. Despite Disney’s silence on the latest version of the interactive attraction over the past two-three years, they have finally confirmed our rumor that the attraction is still coming, and it’s coming very soon!
