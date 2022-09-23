Read full article on original website
Richard Nardini
5d ago
finally!!! took long enough. how about suspend his permit and carriage license
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
NBC New York
Brutal Attack on Woman at JFK Train Station in Queens Caught on Camera
A brutal attack on a woman at a Queens train station used by many to get to one of NYC's airports was caught on camera. The victim said that a homeless man came up to her out of nowhere while she was on her way to work at the airport on Sept. 20. Elizabeth Gomes was at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport train and subway station and said the man first tried talking to her, then followed her for a while — before slamming her into the wall and throwing her to the ground before he started mercilessly punching and kicking her.
NBC New York
Wanna Get Tased? Women in Car With Texas Plates Wanted in Failed NYC JC Penny Heist
Cops are looking for two women who allegedly tried to steal $1,300 worth of clothing from a Staten Island department store and threatened store security when they tried to stop them on the way out, authorities say. The women were in the JC Penny on Marsh Avenue around lunchtime on...
NBC New York
10 Hurt, Including 4 Bystanders Shot in Park, in 3 Separate Harlem and Queens Shootings
In an evening that featured more bullets and bloodshed for two NYC neighborhoods, 10 people in Harlem and Queens were shot — including four teen bystanders in a park — in separate incidents that spanned just a matter of hours, police said. Gunfire erupted on the bustling Harlem...
NBC New York
Seen Him? New Photos Show Man Who Grabbed Runner in Manhattan Park
In a scenic area of Manhattan that many who live nearby describe as "peaceful," that peace was shattered by a suspect who police said sexually assaulted a runner at knifepoint before robbing her in broad daylight. The violent attack occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday along the northbound Henry Hudson Parkway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
NBC New York
Arrest Made in Case of NYC Woman Run Over After Falling Out Boyfriend's Car
A 48-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly driving without a valid license in the crash that killed a 46-year-old woman who fell into the street after trying to get into her boyfriend's vehicle over the weekend, authorities say. Oddly Michel was allegedly behind the wheel of the black...
NBC New York
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
NBC New York
WATCH: Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor
Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx last week. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and opened the train car window. That's when the suspect punched him in the face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Will Hurricane Ian Hit NY? What Impacts Devastating Storm Will Have on the Tri-State
As Florida deals with the worst of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon and is leading to flood conditions from both rainfall and dangerous storm surge as well as 150 mph winds, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state down the road.
NBC New York
Long Island Landlord Faces Negligence Charge in Connection to Deadly Fire: NCPD
A landlord in Long Island is facing charges after a Monday morning fire that broke out at his property left one of his tenants dead and another two injured, police said. According to Nassau County Police, officers responded to a house fire on Front Street in Hempstead at 6:30 a.m. and found the building completely engulfed in flames.
Comments / 5