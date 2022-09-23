Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
See the former jobs of the governor of Maryland
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Maryland using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
foxbaltimore.com
Fraudsters steal food stamps, cash assistance benefits from hundreds of Marylanders
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — For a Baltimore mom with three kids, the bad news came on Sept. 2. “I woke up, I went to the ATM, [and] they said I had insufficient funds,” said Elizabeth Baltierra. She said within hours of her monthly Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits...
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland GOP Lt. Governor candidate to appear in Montgomery County September 27
The Republican nominee for Maryland lieutenant governor, Gordana Schifanelli, will appear at a free event in Potomac tomorrow evening, September 27, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. It will be held at the Old Anglers Inn at 10801 MacArthur Boulevard. While admission is free, RSVP online to attend. Schifanelli is...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
abc27.com
Wolf takes lawsuit on Pennsylvania constitutional changes to lower court
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
WGAL
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
Corrections Officer From Upper Marlboro Accused Of Scheme To Smuggle Drugs To Inmates: DOJ
A corrections officer from Maryland, an inmate, and a drug supplier are facing federal charges for allegedly running an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband inside a DC detention center, the Department of Justice announced. Federal officials announced on Monday, Sept. 26 that a District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC)...
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
Maryland judge says early counting of mail-in ballots can take place; Cox request denied
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A Montgomery County judge ruled Friday that county election boards across Maryland can begin counting mail-in ballots for November elections beginning on Oct. 1 to get ahead of the laborious work that counting mail-in ballots can entail. The decision paved the way for the Maryland Board of Elections to […]
IWVP: Economic development in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our first guest is West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who joins us for two segments to talk about the long list of energy and manufacturing companies planning to bring new facilities to the Mountain State. Next, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sits […]
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Bay Net
Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
Calvert Co. resident sets MD record for Swordfish
Jeff Jacobs has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish (Xiphias gladius) he caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City. Jacobs, 38, was on charter boat RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman and crew and […]
Washington Examiner
Maryland man sets record with 77-pound long-fin tuna catch
A Maryland man broke an 18-year-old fishing record Tuesday when he reeled in a 77-pound long-fin tuna. Thomas Bodmer made the catch while aboard the charter Top Dog, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. "Captain Ryan Knapp and First Mate Josh were preparing to head back to shore...
wypr.org
Documentarian Stanley Nelson on two Maryland icons of freedom, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass
Where would our country be, what would it be without Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman?. Award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson evokes new insights into how each pushed to freedom from slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. In the film MPT premiers next week, Nelson traces Tubman’s visions, which she took as direct guidance from God.
DC boxer murdered; police look for car involved
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said detectives were looking for a car that was involved in a deadly shooting that took place in Southeast Saturday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of 30th St. SE. When officers got there, they found Arthur Harrison Jr., […]
Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice
OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.
