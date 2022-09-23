ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

Former Central Kentucky coroner sentenced to home incarceration in federal conspiracy case

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Former Scott County Coroner John Goble was sentenced to one year of home incarceration on Friday after pleading guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to defraud the United States government.

On top of his home incarceration, Goble was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Goble will be on probation for two years following the incarceration period.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove.

The recommended sentence for Goble was between six and 12 months. Federal prosecutors were accepting of the option of home incarceration for Goble, who suffers from health issues.

Van Tatenhove reiterated the seriousness of the offenses committed by Goble during the hearing, even magnifying it given Goble’s former status as a public official. However, Van Tatenhove also understood Goble’s limitations due to health issues and felt a home incarceration sentence was appropriate.

Goble and Michael Crawford, a former Kentucky State Police trooper, have now both been convicted of conspiring together to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to the state police supply branch in Frankfort.

Stolen ammunition was stored in the basement of Goble’s office, according to the indictment. Goble had an employee move the ammunition from the office basement to Goble’s home in December 2017.

Goble and Crawford also met with another state trooper in 2017 to purchase other weapons that were designated surplus and sold by the state police, according to the indictment. The internal investigation showed Goble received three M1A rifles and 10 Remington shotguns which a state trooper illegally obtained from the state police, the indictment says.

Before being sentenced Friday, Goble wrote a letter to Van Tatenhove, saying he had been a law-abiding citizen for the majority of his life. Goble also mentioned his service in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1970 to 1972, his time with the Kentucky State Police from 1974 to 1992, his service as a city council member and his time as coroner.

“The criminal case in front of you, for which I am awaiting sentencing, came about due to an instance of extremely poor judgment,” Goble wrote in his letter, which was filed into court records. “I considered Colonel Michael Crawford an extremely close friend and would do anything for him or with him. I made decisions at that time on ‘advice of friends’ that I know now were incorrect and illegal.

“For this poor judgment and bad behavior, I am sincerely sorry. I apologize to you and the citizens of Kentucky for my misdeeds.”

Several other people who worked with Goble in the marines, the state police force or the Scott County Coroner’s Office also submitted letters to Van Tatenhove to advocate for Goble.

Goble pleaded guilty to the conspiracy back in May. He also resigned as the Scott County coroner.

“I conspired to possess ammunition owned by the Kentucky State Police over a four year period with two subjects,” Goble said after pleading guilty. “In doing so, I stored those weapons in my office, and I knew that it was wrong. I did this with a KSP trooper and a lieutenant, who I knew well. I did not hesitate to get access to this ammunition.”

Crawford was convicted in federal court last month for his involvement in the same conspiracy. He will be sentenced on Dec. 13 and faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of a $250,000.

Former corner faces additional criminal charges

Earlier this month Goble pleaded guilty in Scott County Circuit Court for a charge of perjury after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. The plea deal dropped charges of abuse of public trust, first-degree official misconduct, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree official misconduct and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Court records state Goble committed perjury in May 2018 when he testified under oath to a Scott County Circuit Court Grand Jury.

Court documents say he made a false statement that he used his daughter’s vehicle to transport donor eyes from the Kentucky Eye Bank to West Virginia when he actually unlawfully used a government vehicle belonging to the Scott County Fiscal Court.

Goble faces one year in prison for the perjury charge. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.

Reporter Taylor Six contributed to this report

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Scott County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Scott County, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
State
West Virginia State
californiaexaminer.net

Oxford Circle Murder Suspect Arrested

The murder on Oxford Circle has led to an arrest by the police in Lexington. Murder charges have been brought against 29-year-old Woody LaPierre. He has been taken into custody and is being held at the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette County coroner said that Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, was pronounced...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Crawford
Eastern Progress

EKU student charged with rape no longer in custody

Eastern Kentucky University student and Kappa Sigma member Chase Dillon is no longer in custody of the Madison County Detention Center after appearing in court for arraignment Friday for charges related to his Sept. 19 arrest by the Richmond Police Department (RPD). Dillon has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Perjury#Kentucky State Police
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
LONDON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
LANCASTER, OH
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
475
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy