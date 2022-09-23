Read full article on original website
Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette
Julie Annette Ash, 47, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 27, 1975, to the late Eugene McKinney and Linda Dearth. She was a 1993 graduate of Fort Frye High School. Julie received her Medical Assistant degree from the...
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away September 17, 2022, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: Casey, Teresa Ann
Teresa Ann Casey, 68, of Williamstown, West Virginia, passed away September 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. Teresa was born November 23, 1953, in Marietta, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Andrew and Mary Ann (Wells)...
Obituary: Kerr, Roger Henry
Roger Henry Kerr, 73, of Rockport, WV, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by the family he loved so much after a short battle with lymphoma. He was born December 30, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Henry and Freda Kerr. Roger was a 1967 graduate...
Obituary: Ross, Joseph Paul
Joseph Paul Ross, 90, of Parkersburg, died September 25, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on February 26th, 1932, a son of the late Paul H. and Lillian G. Ross (Ruppel). He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte (Leary) Ross; sons Joseph Ross...
Obituary: Wells, Larry Gene
Larry Gene Wells, age 71, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. He was born March 19, 1951, in Cambridge, OH, a son of the late Chalmer C. and Dorothy L. Danford Wells. He was a member of the...
Obituary: Harris, Brenda J
Brenda J Harris, 70, of Vienna, WV, passed away September 24, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: Catlett, Ronald Lee
Ronald Lee Catlett, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 7, 1944, in Kingwood, WV, the son of the late Ralph Catlett and Lafern “Midge” Sheers Catlett Cobb. Ron graduated from Tunnelton High School with the...
Obituary: Dailey, Ruth
Ruth Dailey, 96, of Fleming, passed away at 5:55 pm, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Harmar Place. She was born September 30, 1925, in Marietta, a daughter of Loring and Lulu Mosser Wilhelm. Ruth had been employed by William Putnam and Sons, Remington Rand, and Washington County Extension Office as...
Obituary: Valentine, Clifton Gene
Clifton Gene Valentine, age 93, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2022, in Middleburg Heights, OH. He was born on March 18, 1929, in Smithville, WV, the son of the late Raymond and Vada Scott Valentine. Cliff was a self-employed Real Estate Broker and a United...
Another healing monument to break ground at Marietta’s Gold Star Park
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta’s Gold Star Park is set to break ground on a new monument paying tribute to service members fighting the silent battle of PTSD. The monument will be one of ten placed around the country. The Silent Battle Committee is a grassroots initiative made up...
Local veteran receives Hometown Hero award for service to community
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A veteran in the Beverly-Waterford area was honored on Friday evening with a surprise award for his service to his community. Tom Leach was given the “Hometown Hero” award in a surprise celebration as he was out with the rest of his other veterans and his family before the Waterford game.
Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the cool weather and fall holidays approach Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd season. The farm has hay rides, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, build-your-own scarecrow and many other family friendly activities. Owner, Mona Barrett says after 23 years the joy of...
New Belpre Chief of Police Sworn In
BELPRE, Oh. (WTAP) - There’s a new Police Chief in Belpre as of Monday evening. One of the first orders of business at the Belpre City Council meeting was the swearing in of a new Chief of Police. Michael P. Stump was sworn in by Mayor Mike Lorentz in...
Veterans gather to celebrate Gold Star Memorial Mother’s Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday is Gold Star Memorial Mother’s day and veterans gathered to celebrate. They presented wreaths at Spencer’s Landing in Vienna to honor veterans who showed the ultimate sacrifice. The Gold Star holiday started after WWI and the reason is simple. To honor veterans. “We...
American Red Cross looking for more disaster relief volunteers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With many natural disasters and hurricane season happening, the American Red Cross is doing its part to help people who are impacted in these areas. The non-profit is already deploying many disaster relief volunteers to help with these situations. There are volunteers in many different locations...
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Police Department, two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mills Junior on May 17, 2022. George Justin Smith, also known as Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, has...
Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
