ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mark Wood makes blistering return to help England reclaim T20 lead over Pakistan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hMv0_0i7iZ8u100

Mark Wood was clocked at 97mph in his first appearance for six months as England roared back to form to thrash Pakistan in Karachi.

Twenty-four hours after a 10-wicket defeat in Karachi, England reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the seven-match T20 series as they waltzed to victory by 63 runs.

Defending a formidable total of 221 for three, Wood turned up the heat as he hit some of the fastest speeds ever recorded by an English bowler and picked up three for 25 from four fiery overs.

It was hard to believe the 32-year-old had not played competitive cricket since suffering a serious elbow injury in March and the only signs of discomfort came from the opposition batters, who could not cope with his skiddy pace.

The foundations were earlier laid by career-best efforts from two middle-order rookies, Harry Brook smashing 81 not out from 35 balls and Ben Duckett making 70no from 42. But Wood is more likely than either of those players to be a first-choice selection in next month’s World Cup, making him the headline act.

The early exchanges belonged to debutant Will Jacks, who struck 40 in 22 balls after being drafted in to replace the rested Alex Hales.

The 23-year-old missed out on Surrey’s County Championship title victory on Thursday but did not look like a man pining for home, announcing himself on the big stage with an action-packed contribution at the top.

With Phil Salt falling early he took the responsibility, dumping a pair of early boundaries to deep mid-wicket and unloading powerful drives down the ground. With confidence growing he stepped away and pounded Shahnawaz Dahani dismissively over cover.

His hitting helped England reached 57 for one in the powerplay, but Usman Qadir stalled things with a double strike as Dawid Malan and Jacks both picked out the leg-side sweeper.

Duckett had already helped himself to three boundaries when Brook joined him at 82 for three and they dovetailed brilliantly. Brook crashed Qadir for two sixes in four balls, reaching for the second as it was hung outside off but still sending it all the way.

While Brook showed off his power and timing, Duckett leaned into his reputation as an incorrigible sweeper and collected a series of fours that were both predictable but impossible to prevent.

Brook won the race to fifty with one big over off Dahani, threading two precise shots behind point either side of another big blow over mid-wicket. He had taken just 24 balls to reach the landmark, six faster than Duckett, who joined him a few moments later.

They pumped 43 off the last three overs, including an outstanding over-the-shoulder ramp from Brook, to assume complete control.

Pakistan’s hopes lay with their top two, fresh from a unbroken stand of 203 just a day prior, but Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both came crashing back to earth, dismissed for eight apiece.

Wood needed precisely four balls to make up for lost time, Babar unable to control a rapid delivery as he flashed a head high catch to third man. Reece Topley also made a splash, knocking over Rizwan’s leg stump as he looked to make room.

Wood’s second over had even more heat and Haider Ali wanted none of it, flapping a throat ball to square-leg in what was little more than self-preservation. By the time time Iftikhar Ahmed fell to an ugly shot off Sam Curran, the score was 28 for four and the contest effectively over.

Shan Masood enjoyed a personal success, making an entertaining 66no, but Wood made short work of Haris Rauf when he returned and the game barely existed as a contest for the majority of the reply.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England looking to extend series lead after restricting Pakistan to 166

England restricted Pakistan to 166 for four as they looked to claim a 3-1 lead in their Twenty20 series against Pakistan. While wickets were in short supply at Karachi’s National Stadium, just one in the first 18 overs, the tourists bowled with impressive discipline to keep the rate in check throughout the innings.
SPORTS
newschain

Harry Kane feels England were vastly improved in their draw with Germany

Harry Kane admitted England have been feeling the pressure of their poor recent performances but thought they were vastly improved in the 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley. The Three Lions fell 2-0 behind after Harry Maguire gave away a penalty which Ilkay Gundogan converted, and then the much-maligned defender gave the ball away in the build-up to a fine Kai Havertz strike.
SOCCER
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Usman Qadir
Person
Ben Duckett
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Shan Masood
Person
Haris Rauf
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Reece Topley
newschain

Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has cancelled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported on Saturday. An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Gareth Southgate encouraged by England players taking responsibility

Gareth Southgate was encouraged by the way England’s players took responsibility and handled the pressure as a challenging camp ended with a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Germany ahead of the World Cup. Just over a year after leading the Three Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of European Championship...
SPORTS
newschain

Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pakistan#Reclaim#T20#English#Skiddy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Trent Alexander-Arnold absent for England’s Nations League game with Germany

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of the squad for England’s final match before the World Cup. Having seen relegation from the Nations League’s top tier confirmed with Friday’s 1-0 loss in Italy, Gareth Southgate’s side go looking for a morale-boosting win against Germany.
UEFA
newschain

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as Kremlin organises votes in occupied areas

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city, and one of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one person and injuring seven others.
POLITICS
newschain

Former England boss Stuart Lancaster named Racing 92 director of rugby

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster will leave Leinster to become director of rugby at French club Racing 92 at the end of this season. Lancaster has been Leinster’s senior coach since 2016, working under head coach Leo Cullen, while he spent four years as England boss before stepping down after the 2015 World Cup.
WORLD
newschain

Conor McMenamin cleared to return to Northern Ireland squad

Ian Baraclough welcomed Conor McMenamin back into his Northern Ireland squad before revealing the video that led to Kyle Lafferty being sent home was believed to have been taken after a team-bonding dinner in Belfast last week. Both McMenamin and Lafferty were withdrawn from the squad ahead of Saturday’s 2-1...
SPORTS
newschain

We had no choice other than to attack Ukraine, Russia tells UN

Russia made its case to the world on Saturday for its war in Ukraine, repeating a series of grievances about its neighbour and the West to tell the UN General Assembly that Moscow had “no choice” but to take military action. At the heart of foreign minister Sergei...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy