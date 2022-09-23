Movers and shakers (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) The NFL is unpredictable. The Jaguars are in first place. The Colts beat the Chiefs. The Dolphins are undefeated. Chaos in Power Rankings!32. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) How is that Josh McDaniels hire working out in Las Vegas? Next: vs. Denver Broncos31. Washington Commanders (1-2, lost to Philadelphia Eagles) (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) What the Philadelphia Eagles did to former teammate Carson Wentz should embarrass the entire Washington franchise. Not sure this organization knows how to be embarrassed, though. Next: at Dallas Cowboys30. Houston Texans (0-2-1, lost...

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO