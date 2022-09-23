ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Gets Life In Prison For Killing Mother

 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham has received a life sentence for the murder of his mother.

The British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver handed down the sentence on Tuesday (September 22), sentencing the 24-year-old former child star to life behind bars for fatally shooting his mother, Barbara Waite , in 2020, per Entertainment Weekly . He will be eligible for parole in 14 years.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor was just 21 years old when he used a rifle to shoot his 64-year-old mother in the back of the head as she played piano in their Squamish townhouse on March 31, 2020, CBC reports. He confessed to the crime in a video he took that also showed his mother's body.

Grantham also reportedly planned to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , loading up his car with three guns, ammunition and a dozen Molotov cocktails before switching gears and thinking about committing a mass shooting at his university instead. He ultimately turned himself in to police. Speaking in the sentencing hearing, Justice Kathleen Ker said it was a "saving grace" was that he didn't go through with his other plans.

Grantham's lawyer Chris Johnson said the actor was expecting the sentence he received, per People . He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which has an automatic life sentence in Canada.

"I think he anticipated what the judge gave him as a sentence," said Johnson. "I think he's pretty apprehensive about the whole thing. He's a fairly tiny person, and to go to the prison system, I'm sure it's a daunting and and scary thought for him."

Ker noted that Grantham is receiving psychiatric help in prison.

