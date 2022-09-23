CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett remains in hospital care as doctors assess non-life-threatening injuries he suffered while flipping his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday. As of 11:50 p.m., Garrett was still being evaluated following the accident, which happened on a rural road a few hours after the team’s practice. The Browns did not provide any details about Garrett’s injuries or condition. Garett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a statement posted on Twitter that the star has been “alert and responsive” while receiving medical attention. She said, “we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries.” On behalf of Garrett’s family, Lynn thanked medical personnel for getting the 26-year-old and an unidentified female passenger out of his mangled vehicle and transporting them to a hospital.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 42 MINUTES AGO