Movers and shakers (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) The NFL is unpredictable. The Jaguars are in first place. The Colts beat the Chiefs. The Dolphins are undefeated. Chaos in Power Rankings!32. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) How is that Josh McDaniels hire working out in Las Vegas? Next: vs. Denver Broncos31. Washington Commanders (1-2, lost to Philadelphia Eagles) (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) What the Philadelphia Eagles did to former teammate Carson Wentz should embarrass the entire Washington franchise. Not sure this organization knows how to be embarrassed, though. Next: at Dallas Cowboys30. Houston Texans (0-2-1, lost...
Giants, Cowboys Players Get Chippy During Postgame Handshakes
The NFC East rivals kept the competition going until the bitter end on Monday Night Football.
Browns' Garrett injured in one-car accident, status unknown
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett remains in hospital care as doctors assess non-life-threatening injuries he suffered while flipping his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday. As of 11:50 p.m., Garrett was still being evaluated following the accident, which happened on a rural road a few hours after the team’s practice. The Browns did not provide any details about Garrett’s injuries or condition. Garett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a statement posted on Twitter that the star has been “alert and responsive” while receiving medical attention. She said, “we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries.” On behalf of Garrett’s family, Lynn thanked medical personnel for getting the 26-year-old and an unidentified female passenger out of his mangled vehicle and transporting them to a hospital.
