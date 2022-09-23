With Halloween right around the corner, Massachusetts residents may want to avoid using candy corn for trick-or-treating. Arcade Snacks of Auburn is recalling its 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn because they may contain undeclared egg, the FDA announced in a statement. People with allergies to egg can run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the statement continued.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO