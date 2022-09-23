ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield deserves what Worcester already has; East-West Rail could make it happen (Viewpoint)

Progress requires leadership and action. Spreading the economic strengths of Metro Boston throughout the Commonwealth should be one of the top priorities for Beacon Hill. East-West passenger rail could be a Main Street of Massachusetts, connecting the Commonwealth efficiently, affordably and sustainably. Following required federal approval, CSX has acquired the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses. Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Candy corn recalled by FDA in some Mass. towns for allergy risk

With Halloween right around the corner, Massachusetts residents may want to avoid using candy corn for trick-or-treating. Arcade Snacks of Auburn is recalling its 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn because they may contain undeclared egg, the FDA announced in a statement. People with allergies to egg can run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the statement continued.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home

East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Positive vibes at a coffee shop in Avon

(WTNH) – Our positive vibes this week takes us to an inclusive café and coffee shop in Avon. ‘Beanz and Company’ is known for employing those with disabilities. News 8’s Sarah Cody shows us there’s a new addition making it even more unique. Watch the...
AVON, CT
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
