Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel Maven
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
D’Errico’s Market closes Cambridge Street location in Worcester
A popular deli and meat market with locations in Worcester and Leominster permanently closed one of its stores last week. D’Errico’s Market announced on Facebook Friday that its location at 127 Cambridge St. in Worcester was closing. “We appreciate your continuous support and look forward to seeing out...
Springfield deserves what Worcester already has; East-West Rail could make it happen (Viewpoint)
Progress requires leadership and action. Spreading the economic strengths of Metro Boston throughout the Commonwealth should be one of the top priorities for Beacon Hill. East-West passenger rail could be a Main Street of Massachusetts, connecting the Commonwealth efficiently, affordably and sustainably. Following required federal approval, CSX has acquired the...
wamc.org
Pittsfield to hold lottery aimed at first-time homeowners for purchase of newly rehabbed single-family home
The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a lottery to sell off a newly rehabilitated home to a first-time homeowner who meets specific income requirements. Applications to enter the lottery to buy the home at 21 Eleanor Road are now open through the city of Pittsfield’s purchasing department. “The...
City acquisition of former Friendly’s site called critical for staff parking, easing school bus congestion at nearby Sumner Avenue School
SPRINGFIELD — City and school officials warned that the city needs to act quickly to acquire the site of the former Friendly’s restaurant for use as overflow parking for the nearby Sumner Avenue School before the property owner decides to sell or lease the site to someone else.
Murphy’s Nutrition opens in East Longmeadow to offer options beyond coffee
A new business in East Longmeadow is helping customers break their coffee habit without getting rid of the caffeine. Instead, they’re offering energy bombs, also known as teas, with multiple different energy levels — such as “boosted,” “littt” and “double littt.”. “A boosted...
Scales Seafood & More, Millbury staple for 23 years, permanently closed
When customers call Scales Seafood & More in Millbury, they are met with a message announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure and thanking them for their continued “support over all these years” and wishing them all love. Chef/Owner Shari Hanson announced the restaurant’s closure in a Facebook post...
At Springfield’s Court Square, 31 Elm, ‘a jewel’ emerges from the rough
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker this week saw the view up Main Street from what will — in just one year’s time — be a new apartment on the third floor of long-derelict 13-31 Elm St. on Springfield’s Court Square. What the chief executive didn’t...
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With 8 Structures, Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kylie Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Springfield business owner recognized for 70 years of service
A business owner in Springfield has been working for nearly seven decades and it looks like there's no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
Suspect allegedly cut wires at Westfield gas station
The Westfield Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly caused damage at a gas station on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses. Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
TRAFFIC: Bridge work on Route 10 in Southampton
Bridge work is being conducted on Route 10 in Southampton Monday and Tuesday.
Candy corn recalled by FDA in some Mass. towns for allergy risk
With Halloween right around the corner, Massachusetts residents may want to avoid using candy corn for trick-or-treating. Arcade Snacks of Auburn is recalling its 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn because they may contain undeclared egg, the FDA announced in a statement. People with allergies to egg can run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the statement continued.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Positive vibes at a coffee shop in Avon
(WTNH) – Our positive vibes this week takes us to an inclusive café and coffee shop in Avon. ‘Beanz and Company’ is known for employing those with disabilities. News 8’s Sarah Cody shows us there’s a new addition making it even more unique. Watch the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
