England’s Dean in tears after Mankad run-out seals India’s ODI clean sweep
Fans at Lord’s booed as India’s Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-strikers end to seal a 16-run victory in the final ODI, with the tourists winning the series 3-0
ESPN
Arsenal-Tottenham derby smashes WSL attendance record
The north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur has smashed the Women's Super League (WSL) attendance record at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. A record crowd of 47,367 turned out to watch Arsenal thrash Spurs 4-0 thanks to a Vivianne Miedema brace and goals from Beth Mead and Rafaelle.
MLS・
Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
Why has the FA not spoken up over Uefa failings after Liverpool fans’ Paris ordeal?
The profoundly shocking way Uefa mishandled its Champions League final on 28 May has prompted alarming questions about the organisation and its president Aleksander Ceferin and, by natural extension, the whole edifice governing modern football. Uefa may still be that great institution, formed in 1954 to organise the European Cup...
UEFA・
BBC
Worcester Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration
Worcester Warriors have been suspended from playing and will be put into administration after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union funding ultimatum. The financially stricken club had to provide proof of a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday. The men's team will now be banned...
BBC
Emma Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with injury
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after retiring injured from her semi-final against top seed Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set as she struggled with a left glute injury. She carried on as Ostapenko claimed the second set but conceded...
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
ESPN
Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL
Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS・
Chelsea and Manchester City face off hoping to atone for poor WSL starts | Sophie Downey
Last season’s first- and third-placed sides opened with defeats but meet on Sunday looking to quickly get back on track
BBC
Nations League: Ian Baraclough says NI must 'take care of business' to avoid relegation risk
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Northern Ireland manager...
Finnigan leads Everton to WSL win over Liverpool in front of record crowd
Megan Finnigan and Jess Park scored for Everton in their 3-0 derby victory at Liverpool in front of the biggest Anfield crowd seen for a Women’s Super League fixture
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
BBC
Ian Brown fans criticise Stone Roses frontman's 'disrespectful' gig
Fans of Ian Brown say they were left disappointed after the opening night of his tour featured no band, with the singer performing to backing tracks. The Stone Roses frontman performed a 23-song set at O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday night, with no one accompanying him on stage. A number...
