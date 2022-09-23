ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Arsenal-Tottenham derby smashes WSL attendance record

The north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur has smashed the Women's Super League (WSL) attendance record at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. A record crowd of 47,367 turned out to watch Arsenal thrash Spurs 4-0 thanks to a Vivianne Miedema brace and goals from Beth Mead and Rafaelle.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Usman Qadir
Person
Ben Duckett
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Shan Masood
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Khushdil Shah
Person
Reece Topley
BBC

Worcester Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration

Worcester Warriors have been suspended from playing and will be put into administration after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union funding ultimatum. The financially stricken club had to provide proof of a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday. The men's team will now be banned...
RUGBY
BBC

Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'

A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
WORLD
ESPN

Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL

Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#International Cricket#Karachi England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Ian Brown fans criticise Stone Roses frontman's 'disrespectful' gig

Fans of Ian Brown say they were left disappointed after the opening night of his tour featured no band, with the singer performing to backing tracks. The Stone Roses frontman performed a 23-song set at O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday night, with no one accompanying him on stage. A number...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy