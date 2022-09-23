ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear woman accused of smuggling 5 undocumented immigrants in Prius

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 3 days ago

A Goodyear woman has been arrested by deputies in Cochise County who said she was trying to smuggle five undocumented immigrants in a Toyota Prius.

The arrest came following a traffic stop at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, when members of the Operation Safe Streets task force pulled over the car at East Highway 90 and Moson Road in Sierra Vista, authorities said.

The driver, Kimberly Hudson, 42, of Goodyear “was found to be transporting five undocumented immigrants, one of which attempted to bail from the stop but was quickly apprehended,” a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

During a search of the Prius, deputies said they found psilocybin (mushrooms) and methamphetamine-related paraphernalia.

Hudson was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing, and charges also will be filed through the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, officials said.

