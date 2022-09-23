Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Gardner, Alice F.
Alice F. Gardner, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Catlett, Ronald Lee
Ronald Lee Catlett, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 7, 1944, in Kingwood, WV, the son of the late Ralph Catlett and Lafern “Midge” Sheers Catlett Cobb. Ron graduated from Tunnelton High School with the...
WTAP
Obituary: Harris, Brenda J
Brenda J Harris, 70, of Vienna, WV, passed away September 24, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away September 17, 2022, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Obituary: Kerr, Roger Henry
Roger Henry Kerr, 73, of Rockport, WV, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by the family he loved so much after a short battle with lymphoma. He was born December 30, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Henry and Freda Kerr. Roger was a 1967 graduate...
WTAP
Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette
Julie Annette Ash, 47, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 27, 1975, to the late Eugene McKinney and Linda Dearth. She was a 1993 graduate of Fort Frye High School. Julie received her Medical Assistant degree from the...
WTAP
Obituary: Cunningham, Alice Faye
Alice Faye Cunningham, 68, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sept. 20, 2022, in Matthews, NC. She was the daughter of the late John Richard and Ollie Maye McQueen Petty. Born in Mississippi, she attended DeSales Heights Academy in Parkersburg, WV. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in...
WTAP
Obituary: Wells, Larry Gene
Larry Gene Wells, age 71, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. He was born March 19, 1951, in Cambridge, OH, a son of the late Chalmer C. and Dorothy L. Danford Wells. He was a member of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Obituary: Valentine, Clifton Gene
Clifton Gene Valentine, age 93, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2022, in Middleburg Heights, OH. He was born on March 18, 1929, in Smithville, WV, the son of the late Raymond and Vada Scott Valentine. Cliff was a self-employed Real Estate Broker and a United...
WTAP
Another healing monument to break ground at Marietta’s Gold Star Park
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta’s Gold Star Park is set to break ground on a new monument paying tribute to service members fighting the silent battle of PTSD. The monument will be one of ten placed around the country. The Silent Battle Committee is a grassroots initiative made up...
WTAP
Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the cool weather and fall holidays approach Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd season. The farm has hay rides, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, build-your-own scarecrow and many other family friendly activities. Owner, Mona Barrett says after 23 years the joy of...
WTAP
Veterans gather to celebrate Gold Star Memorial Mother’s Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday is Gold Star Memorial Mother’s day and veterans gathered to celebrate. They presented wreaths at Spencer’s Landing in Vienna to honor veterans who showed the ultimate sacrifice. The Gold Star holiday started after WWI and the reason is simple. To honor veterans. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Local veteran receives Hometown Hero award for service to community
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A veteran in the Beverly-Waterford area was honored on Friday evening with a surprise award for his service to his community. Tom Leach was given the “Hometown Hero” award in a surprise celebration as he was out with the rest of his other veterans and his family before the Waterford game.
WTAP
American Red Cross looking for more disaster relief volunteers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With many natural disasters and hurricane season happening, the American Red Cross is doing its part to help people who are impacted in these areas. The non-profit is already deploying many disaster relief volunteers to help with these situations. There are volunteers in many different locations...
WTAP
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Police Department, two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mills Junior on May 17, 2022. George Justin Smith, also known as Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, has...
WTAP
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE Sept. 26,2022. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the juvenile is currently being held in a juvenile detention center. He explained they are waiting for the juvenile petition to be signed, before moving forward with charges. The name of the minor as yet to be...
WTAP
MOV Health Department holds ‘stop the bleed’ class for national preparedness month
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This month is national preparedness month and the MOV health department took the opportunity to teach the public. Saturday they held a ‘stop the bleed’ class that helped some members of the public learn techniques in case of an emergency. The students learned how...
WTAP
“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Volcano days festival has returned to Mountwood Park this weekend. With their return some old vendors have returned to the historic festival and some new vendors have become part of the family. That’s the case for Fractured Studio stained glass owner Aisha Moghel. “This...
Comments / 0