Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of the squad for England’s final match before the World Cup.Having seen relegation from the Nations League’s top tier confirmed with Friday’s 1-0 loss in Italy, Gareth Southgate’s side go looking for a morale-boosting win against Germany.England’s 28-man selection had to be cut to a matchday squad of 23 for the Group A3 fixture on Monday evening, with Alexander-Arnold the most eye-catching omission.The 23-year-old was an unused substitute in Milan and the 17-cap full-back has struggled to transfer his Liverpool form to the international level under Southgate.I think he’s a fantastic footballer...

UEFA ・ 16 HOURS AGO