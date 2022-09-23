Read full article on original website
Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'
Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may finally have some big decisions to make with players returning from injury.
Yardbarker
Manchester United ready to test Euro giants’ resolve over potential transfer of 23-year-old
Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. The 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the top young defenders in Europe for some time now, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fare in the Premier League.
SkySports
Women's Super League talking points: Chelsea show their champions mentality in victory over Manchester City while Jess Park stars for Everton
For 45 minutes, Chelsea looked every inch the powerful side that clinched a third consecutive WSL title last season. But the 45 before that was another worrying display on the back of a humbling opening-day defeat at Liverpool. Manchester City chalked up 10 efforts at goal before Fran Kirby put...
BBC
Liverpool 0-3 Everton: Blues spoil rivals' Anfield WSL return
Everton ruined Merseyside rivals Liverpool's day at Anfield and picked up their first win of the Women's Super League season. Defender Megan Finnigan gave Everton an early lead when she sent a header past goalkeeper Rachael Laws. The Blues were dominant and made it 2-0 when Jess Park coolly shifted...
Harry Maguire apologises for England ‘mistakes’ but Gareth Southgate vows to play him until it’s ‘untenable’
HARRY MAGUIRE has apologised for England "mistakes" after his latest gaffes last night. But Gareth Southgate has vowed to stick with the error-prone defender until his position in the team becomes “untenable”. After the chaotic 3-3 draw, in which Maguire was at fault for Germany's first two goals,...
Kristian Woolf departs ‘best team in Super League era’ with Grand Final win
Kristian Woolf hailed an unprecedented fourth consecutive Grand Final triumph after St Helens delivered their departing coach a victorious send-off at Old Trafford.Saints dominated Leeds Rhinos to seal a 24-12 win and end a remarkable domestic era for Woolf, who will now leave the club to take up a coaching opportunity in his native Australia.Woolf believes the nature of Saints’ success this season confirms their status as the best team since the inauguration of Super League and the play-of era 25 years ago.🎵 🐺 The Big Bad WOOLF! 🐺 🎵 #COYS pic.twitter.com/k96Pu1OPlh— St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) September 24, 2022“In my mind...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Trent Alexander-Arnold absent for England’s Nations League game with Germany
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of the squad for England’s final match before the World Cup.Having seen relegation from the Nations League’s top tier confirmed with Friday’s 1-0 loss in Italy, Gareth Southgate’s side go looking for a morale-boosting win against Germany.England’s 28-man selection had to be cut to a matchday squad of 23 for the Group A3 fixture on Monday evening, with Alexander-Arnold the most eye-catching omission.The 23-year-old was an unused substitute in Milan and the 17-cap full-back has struggled to transfer his Liverpool form to the international level under Southgate.I think he’s a fantastic footballer...
Fran Kirby Reacts To Chelsea Goal & Victory Over Manchester City
Chelsea Women recorded their first victory of the new Women's Super League campaign on Sunday.
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free for England World Cup opener against Samoa despite ban
St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles will be available for England's Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa despite a one-game ban following Saturday's Super League Grand Final. The 25-year-old was charged with Grade A dangerous contact for a late hit during the 24-12 win over Leeds. However, he will serve...
Chelsea coach Anthony Barry ready to snub Huddersfield job to join Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry with Belgium
CHELSEA coach Anthony Barry will be unavailable for an immediate move into a new job — as he is going to the World Cup with Belgium. Highly-rated backroom boy Barry, 36, was fancied by Huddersfield and has been linked with other clubs as a No 1. But he is...
Yardbarker
‘Huge blow’ for Tottenham as key player could miss out Arsenal game with injury
Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the North London derby at Arsenal. Lloris has started the season extremely well and has pulled off some fine performances to help Spurs’ stay unbeaten in the league so far. However, Spurs could be without their key man in goal after the French goalkeeper was diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh while on international duty which will be worrying for Conte.
Yardbarker
Journalist blown away by ‘outstanding’ Liverpool target who ‘played like his life depended on it’ in six-goal international thriller
Dominic King was effusive in his praise for rising star and reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham who shone in a 3-3 draw between England and Germany in the Nations League. The Daily Mail journalist tweeted his thoughts on the ‘outstanding prospect’ after the Three Lions’ result kept them at the...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running
There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
BBC
Basketball World Cup: United States set new women's scoring record
United States set a new record for the highest score in the history of the Women's Basketball World Cup when they thrashed South Korea 145-69. Eight of the defending champions' 12 players reached double figures in Sydney, with Brionna Jones scoring 24 points and adding one assist. A'ja Wilson netted...
Yardbarker
Stunning stats as Celtic’s average attendance betters Real Madrid, Man City
Celtic have the 13th highest average attendance in world football so far this season, according to statistics. The Scottish Champions are ahead of European and Spanish Champions Real Madrid as well as Pep Guardiola’s Man City. The figures are mightily impressive and represent what has been a constant over the last few years – the Celtic support.
Yardbarker
Tottenham join Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star
Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Oblak has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent months. According to Fichajes, both Tottenham and Manchester United are considering making a move for Oblak. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is nearing...
Emma Hayes Prepared For 'Blockbuster' WSL Weekend
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been speaking on how she is looking forward to what has so far been a jam-packed weekend of Women's Super League football.
Czech Republic v Portugal | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool player Diogo Jota in action for Portugal as they travel to the Czech Republic for a Nations League match on Saturday.
