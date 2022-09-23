ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
BBC

Liverpool 0-3 Everton: Blues spoil rivals' Anfield WSL return

Everton ruined Merseyside rivals Liverpool's day at Anfield and picked up their first win of the Women's Super League season. Defender Megan Finnigan gave Everton an early lead when she sent a header past goalkeeper Rachael Laws. The Blues were dominant and made it 2-0 when Jess Park coolly shifted...
The Independent

Kristian Woolf departs ‘best team in Super League era’ with Grand Final win

Kristian Woolf hailed an unprecedented fourth consecutive Grand Final triumph after St Helens delivered their departing coach a victorious send-off at Old Trafford.Saints dominated Leeds Rhinos to seal a 24-12 win and end a remarkable domestic era for Woolf, who will now leave the club to take up a coaching opportunity in his native Australia.Woolf believes the nature of Saints’ success this season confirms their status as the best team since the inauguration of Super League and the play-of era 25 years ago.🎵 🐺 The Big Bad WOOLF! 🐺 🎵 #COYS pic.twitter.com/k96Pu1OPlh— St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) September 24, 2022“In my mind...
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold absent for England’s Nations League game with Germany

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of the squad for England’s final match before the World Cup.Having seen relegation from the Nations League’s top tier confirmed with Friday’s 1-0 loss in Italy, Gareth Southgate’s side go looking for a morale-boosting win against Germany.England’s 28-man selection had to be cut to a matchday squad of 23 for the Group A3 fixture on Monday evening, with Alexander-Arnold the most eye-catching omission.The 23-year-old was an unused substitute in Milan and the 17-cap full-back has struggled to transfer his Liverpool form to the international level under Southgate.I think he’s a fantastic footballer...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Journalist blown away by ‘outstanding’ Liverpool target who ‘played like his life depended on it’ in six-goal international thriller

Dominic King was effusive in his praise for rising star and reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham who shone in a 3-3 draw between England and Germany in the Nations League. The Daily Mail journalist tweeted his thoughts on the ‘outstanding prospect’ after the Three Lions’ result kept them at the...
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running

There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
BBC

Basketball World Cup: United States set new women's scoring record

United States set a new record for the highest score in the history of the Women's Basketball World Cup when they thrashed South Korea 145-69. Eight of the defending champions' 12 players reached double figures in Sydney, with Brionna Jones scoring 24 points and adding one assist. A'ja Wilson netted...
Yardbarker

Stunning stats as Celtic’s average attendance betters Real Madrid, Man City

Celtic have the 13th highest average attendance in world football so far this season, according to statistics. The Scottish Champions are ahead of European and Spanish Champions Real Madrid as well as Pep Guardiola’s Man City. The figures are mightily impressive and represent what has been a constant over the last few years – the Celtic support.
Yardbarker

Tottenham join Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star

Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Oblak has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent months. According to Fichajes, both Tottenham and Manchester United are considering making a move for Oblak. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is nearing...
