Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More
No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: Arizona State Fair Sept. 23-Oct. 30 in Phoenix
The 2022 Arizona State Fair opens at noon today, Sept. 23 and goes through Sunday, Oct. 30. Enjoy all the fried food, rides, livestock, shopping and more Thursdays through Sundays. The fair opens at noon and closing times vary with attendance, usually 11 p.m. Rides will stop after the La Grande Wheel goes dark. The Shopping Pavilion closes at 10 p.m. Livestock Barns close at 9 p.m.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Holly Bock takes a spin at the Arizona State Fair!
Hundreds gathered in Tempe on Friday to show support for Iranian women after the Iranian government shut off internet access to the rest of the world. Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Arizona State Fair is open until Oct....
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
AZFamily
‘One kid might just think it’s candy’: Increase in children eating edibles
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An increasing number of young children are eating marijuana-laced candy, according to figures from poison control centers across the country and in Arizona. The ‘edibles’ come in all shapes and colors — appearing to be candies, brownies, gummies and even cereal. But the edibles, when in young hands, are causing some serious problems.
AZFamily
Hot start to the week in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A high-pressure ridge centered right over Arizona will bring a hot start to the week. Look for a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today under sunny skies. That’s about eight degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year and just three degrees shy of the record for today’s date.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
AZFamily
Arizonans help Puerto Rico recovers from hurricane
A hot air balloon at our very own parking lot to preview Albuquerque's yearly hot air balloon festival. Ian dropped by Miracle Mile Deli to talk about the making of these sweet treats and flavors of Rosh Hashanah. Celebrating Rosh Hashanah at Arizona's Family. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The...
‘Beep, beep’: Roadrunner hops into park ranger’s truck
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — In what could have been a scene taken directly from Looney Tunes, a roadrunner tried to hitchhike a ride from a park ranger in Arizona. Arizona State Parks shared the image on its Twitter page, with the caption: “POV: you were running away from the coyote and got confused…”
Arizona’s Famed Castle Hot Springs Just Got a New Star Attraction
In 1896, Castle Hot Springs’ first guests braved a five-hour stagecoach ride to reach this remote swath of Sonoran Desert at the base of the Bradshaw Mountains. Since then, the resort went on to welcome Gilded Age holidaymakers like the Vanderbilts, Astors, Pews and Rockefellers, and has hosted everything from the WWII-era convalescence of a Purple Heart-decorated JFK to the post-lockdown birthday celebration of a triple Grammy-decorated Ludacris. While much has changed since the days of the stagecoach—the option to arrive by helicopter, for starters—one essential element has coursed through every phase of the resort’s existence. That element, of course, is water. The source,...
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Coming To Arizona
An emerging brand in the competitive fast casual chicken sector, Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced it will soon set up shop in Scottsdale. Their first location in the state will be in the former Macayo’s restaurant location at 11107 N. Scottsdale Road. An official opening date has not yet...
AZFamily
Triple digit temperatures expected for the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday everyone! Lots going on this weekend with an ASU game today and a Cardinals game Sunday. Let’s hope for a win! It is going to be a very toasty weekend if you’re planning to go to the games or spend the day outdoors. There is a little bit of lingering moisture that could fire up another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the higher terrain of southwest Arizona this evening.
AZFamily
Hot start to the workweek, but slightly cooler weather coming to the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High pressure on top of Arizona is giving us a hot start to the workweek. Triple-digit temperatures are expected on Monday across the Valley, with lows in the mid to lower 80′s under mostly clear skies. It will be a bit breezy in the southeast Valley tonight. Today marks the 110th day at or above 100 degrees. The yearly average is 111 days. Tuesday will only be slightly cooler by a degree or two, but highs are still above the average of 97 degrees for this time of year. As high-pressure shifts to the west, look for some clouds late in the afternoon Wednesday with a slight chance of rain overnight into Thursday with highs in the upper 90′s.
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
Comments / 0