WTAP
Obituary: Ross, Joseph Paul
Joseph Paul Ross, 90, of Parkersburg, died September 25, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on February 26th, 1932, a son of the late Paul H. and Lillian G. Ross (Ruppel). He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte (Leary) Ross; sons Joseph Ross...
WTAP
Obituary: Gardner, Alice F.
Alice F. Gardner, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Kerr, Roger Henry
Roger Henry Kerr, 73, of Rockport, WV, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by the family he loved so much after a short battle with lymphoma. He was born December 30, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Henry and Freda Kerr. Roger was a 1967 graduate...
WTAP
Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette
Julie Annette Ash, 47, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 27, 1975, to the late Eugene McKinney and Linda Dearth. She was a 1993 graduate of Fort Frye High School. Julie received her Medical Assistant degree from the...
WTAP
Obituary: Galland, Ed
Ed Galland, 74, of Walker, WV, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Elmer and Byrl (Cline) Galland. He retired from GE (late Sabic) and had played in their softball league when it was Marbon. He was a member of Stephenson United Methodist Church and severed on the Board as well as volunteered at Parkersburg Urban Ministry. Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a big sports fans and played many sports when he was younger. He was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Parkersburg Big Reds, Catholic Crusaders, and Cincinnati Reds. He was on the board of the Cystic Fibrosis Association in Parkersburg and president of Worthington Senior Men’s Golf Association. He was a member of Cairo Lodge #114 A.F & A.M., Nemesis Shrine of Parkersburg, and the Scottish Rite. He was always willing to do anything he could for anyone.
WTAP
Obituary: Catlett, Ronald Lee
Ronald Lee Catlett, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 7, 1944, in Kingwood, WV, the son of the late Ralph Catlett and Lafern “Midge” Sheers Catlett Cobb. Ron graduated from Tunnelton High School with the...
WTAP
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away September 17, 2022, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Casey, Teresa Ann
Teresa Ann Casey, 68, of Williamstown, West Virginia, passed away September 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. Teresa was born November 23, 1953, in Marietta, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Andrew and Mary Ann (Wells)...
WTAP
Obituary: Wells, Larry Gene
Larry Gene Wells, age 71, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. He was born March 19, 1951, in Cambridge, OH, a son of the late Chalmer C. and Dorothy L. Danford Wells. He was a member of the...
WTAP
Obituary: Cunningham, Alice Faye
Alice Faye Cunningham, 68, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sept. 20, 2022, in Matthews, NC. She was the daughter of the late John Richard and Ollie Maye McQueen Petty. Born in Mississippi, she attended DeSales Heights Academy in Parkersburg, WV. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in...
WTAP
Obituary: Valentine, Clifton Gene
Clifton Gene Valentine, age 93, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2022, in Middleburg Heights, OH. He was born on March 18, 1929, in Smithville, WV, the son of the late Raymond and Vada Scott Valentine. Cliff was a self-employed Real Estate Broker and a United...
WTAP
Another healing monument to break ground at Marietta’s Gold Star Park
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta’s Gold Star Park is set to break ground on a new monument paying tribute to service members fighting the silent battle of PTSD. The monument will be one of ten placed around the country. The Silent Battle Committee is a grassroots initiative made up...
WTAP
Obituary: Dailey, Ruth
Ruth Dailey, 96, of Fleming, passed away at 5:55 pm, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Harmar Place. She was born September 30, 1925, in Marietta, a daughter of Loring and Lulu Mosser Wilhelm. Ruth had been employed by William Putnam and Sons, Remington Rand, and Washington County Extension Office as...
WTAP
Local veteran receives Hometown Hero award for service to community
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A veteran in the Beverly-Waterford area was honored on Friday evening with a surprise award for his service to his community. Tom Leach was given the “Hometown Hero” award in a surprise celebration as he was out with the rest of his other veterans and his family before the Waterford game.
WTAP
New Belpre Chief of Police Sworn In
BELPRE, Oh. (WTAP) - There’s a new Police Chief in Belpre as of Monday evening. One of the first orders of business at the Belpre City Council meeting was the swearing in of a new Chief of Police. Michael P. Stump was sworn in by Mayor Mike Lorentz in...
WTAP
Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the cool weather and fall holidays approach Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd season. The farm has hay rides, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, build-your-own scarecrow and many other family friendly activities. Owner, Mona Barrett says after 23 years the joy of...
WTAP
Veterans gather to celebrate Gold Star Memorial Mother’s Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday is Gold Star Memorial Mother’s day and veterans gathered to celebrate. They presented wreaths at Spencer’s Landing in Vienna to honor veterans who showed the ultimate sacrifice. The Gold Star holiday started after WWI and the reason is simple. To honor veterans. “We...
WTAP
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE Sept. 26,2022. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the juvenile is currently being held in a juvenile detention center. He explained they are waiting for the juvenile petition to be signed, before moving forward with charges. The name of the minor as yet to be...
WTAP
American Red Cross looking for more disaster relief volunteers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With many natural disasters and hurricane season happening, the American Red Cross is doing its part to help people who are impacted in these areas. The non-profit is already deploying many disaster relief volunteers to help with these situations. There are volunteers in many different locations...
West Virginia police chase juvenile that stole ice truck
Police in West Virginia said they had to chase a juvenile that stole an ice truck. According to WTAP, Parkersburg police chased a juvenile that stole a Home City ice truck. The juvenile allegedly hit three cars and injured one person in one of the vehicles. The injured person allegedly only had minor injuries. The juvenile […]
