Ed Galland, 74, of Walker, WV, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Elmer and Byrl (Cline) Galland. He retired from GE (late Sabic) and had played in their softball league when it was Marbon. He was a member of Stephenson United Methodist Church and severed on the Board as well as volunteered at Parkersburg Urban Ministry. Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a big sports fans and played many sports when he was younger. He was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Parkersburg Big Reds, Catholic Crusaders, and Cincinnati Reds. He was on the board of the Cystic Fibrosis Association in Parkersburg and president of Worthington Senior Men’s Golf Association. He was a member of Cairo Lodge #114 A.F & A.M., Nemesis Shrine of Parkersburg, and the Scottish Rite. He was always willing to do anything he could for anyone.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO