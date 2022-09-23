Join VDOT, Arlington County and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, to break ground on improvements to safety, traffic flow and enhancements to accessibility and connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians. The project will reduce Boundary Channel Drive from four lanes to two in order to construct an eight-foot-wide eastbound sidewalk and a twelve-foot-wide westbound shared-use path, install roundabouts on Boundary Channel Drive just west and east of I-395, reconfigure the ramps between I-395 and Boundary Channel Drive and adding crosswalks along Boundary Channel Drive. The project also features a new shared-use path linking the Mount Vernon Trail to Long Bridge Park, ultimately connecting with the existing one that parallels the southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramp to I-395 southbound. See project webpage for additional information.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO