Morning Notes
Grumbles About Car Tax — “County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. ‘We have definitely heard some concerns,’ County Board Chairman Katie Cristol acknowledged, as elected officials and their staff have been fielding complaints about sometimes significant increases in personal property taxes on vehicles, which come due Oct. 5.” [Sun Gazette]
Boundary Channel Drive at I-395 Interchange Interchange Improvements to Be Celebrated in Arlington
Join VDOT, Arlington County and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, to break ground on improvements to safety, traffic flow and enhancements to accessibility and connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians. The project will reduce Boundary Channel Drive from four lanes to two in order to construct an eight-foot-wide eastbound sidewalk and a twelve-foot-wide westbound shared-use path, install roundabouts on Boundary Channel Drive just west and east of I-395, reconfigure the ramps between I-395 and Boundary Channel Drive and adding crosswalks along Boundary Channel Drive. The project also features a new shared-use path linking the Mount Vernon Trail to Long Bridge Park, ultimately connecting with the existing one that parallels the southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramp to I-395 southbound. See project webpage for additional information.
Police staffing shortage leads Arlington high schools to limit attendance at games
High school football season is in play, but this year, fewer students in Arlington Public Schools will be in the stands cheering on their friends. That is because Arlington County Police Department does not have enough officers to staff events, police spokeswoman Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. Only students who attend...
Morning Poll: Should we all just drive golf carts?
An Atlanta suburb is known for its “miles of natural, wooded beauty” — and its 10,000 golf carts. At 26.04 square miles, Peachtree City is just a touch smaller than Arlington County size-wise, though its population of 36,000 is a fraction of Arlington’s nearly 240,000. The master-planned community is best-known for its unique way of getting around: on almost 100 miles of golf-cart-friendly, multi-use paths.
Arlington Arts Center rebrands as Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, debuts new exhibits
In a bid to generate more visitors, Arlington Arts Center has renamed itself the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington. The non-profit arts organization at 3550 Wilson Blvd in the Virginia Square area is one of the largest non-federal venues for contemporary art in the D.C. area, per its website. But...
Two ACPD cruisers damaged by alleged drunk drivers, amid rise in DUI arrests
Arlington police cruisers were “significantly” damaged in two separate DUI crashes in September, according to ACPD. The police department said on social media that the crashes happened while “officers were working incidents along Arlington roadways” but “the cruisers were unoccupied at the time of the crashes and no officers were injured.”
