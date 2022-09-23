Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
HometownLife.com
From healthy to richly decadent, Anna's House is bringing breakfast to Milford
Anna’s House is coming to Milford. The popular Michigan restaurant chain known for its breakfasts will open its 10th location in the former Hector & Jimmy’s building on the north end of the village early next year. “When you look at Milford, it looks like a community that...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants
Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hot new trends for taking cool road trips
Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
HometownLife.com
McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland
People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Showers, cool temps kick off last week of September in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Monday morning!. The last of the scattered rain and thunder has quieted down here, but we have a chance for wet weather later today. Most of Metro Detroit has cooled down into the lower and middle 50s, with those showers winding down leaving some slippery streets behind, so be a little extra careful as you hit the road.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Detroit News
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Arraignment for man accused of killing WWJ radio anchor, hurting 3 in Macomb County
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – The man accused of murdering a WWJ radio anchor and hurting three others in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County was arraigned Monday afternoon. Officials said Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, used a hammer to kill Jim Nicolai, a 57-year-old man who went by the name...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in attempted murder-suicide that killed WWJ radio anchor, hurt 3 in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder-suicide that left a WWJ radio anchor dead and three others injured in Macomb County. The attack happened around noon Friday (Sept. 23) in the 33000 block of Bayview Drive at the Hidden Harbor condo...
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows deer leaping over car in West Michigan
Video captured by a Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows a deer seemingly jumping over a car in traffic. The MSP Fifth District in Southwest Michigan posted the video on Sunday. It shows a deer leaping over a moving vehicle in St. Joseph, while another deer roams nearby. (See the video in the player above)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain showers continue for Metro Detroit through Tuesday -- what you need to know
As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we’re going to watch a frontal boundary move into the region as we go through the end of the weekend and into early next week. This will bring chances of scattered rain showers into the forecast for just about everyone. High temperatures remaining in the 60s for Sunday afternoon. With that frontal boundary moving into the region, expect breezy winds as we had throughout our Sunday as well, with gusts high is 20 miles an hour.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Redford Township man dead, woman hospitalized after fiery crash on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – A Redford Township man has died and a woman is still in a hospital in critical condition after a crash and car fire in Detroit, according to police. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 25) on I-96 at Livernois Avenue. When first responders arrived at the scene the car was on fire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Fiery I-96 crash kills Redford Township man, leaves woman in critical condition -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Redford Township man dead, woman hospitalized after fiery crash on I-96 in Detroit. A Redford Township man has died and a woman is still in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Clouds, rain showers move into Metro Detroit this weekend
What a difference a week makes! This time last weekend, we were talking sunshine, the end of summer with high temperatures well into the 80s. This weekend is a much different ball game as we are looking at fall-like weather continuing into the weekend. After we had sunshine and cool...
