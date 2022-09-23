Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
Yardbarker
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Pat Narduzzi Says Pitt Coaches Called for Late Onside Kick
Up 21 inside of two minutes, the Pitt Panthers attempted and recovered an onside kick.
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games
After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
Fire Matt Canada or bench Mitch Trubisky: Which happens first?
At this point, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are in one of two camps: You either think the Steelers should bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett before the next game or you think the Steelers should fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. If we are being fair, neither...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Yardbarker
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz Week 3 status takes a twist with Cowboys injury update
The Dallas Cowboys will be hoping to pick up a primetime win on Monday night against the rival New York Giants, but unfortunately, some anticipated injury reinforcements may not be ready to join the team just yet. The Cowboys were hoping to get Michael Gallup back for the first time this season, but NFL insider Tom Pelissero indicates that his 2022 season debut will have to wait a bit longer. Pelissero also indicated that tight end Dalton Schultz is not expected to suit up for Monday Night Football, though there’s still a chance he can go.
Yardbarker
QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'
QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
Yardbarker
The 2022 Steelers Considered The Worst Team In Mike Tomlin’s 16 Year Tenure; “I’m Thinking 7-10 Is A Pipe Dream”
The coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers start to the 2022 season is starting to make the fans of the Mudville Nine seem downright giddy. Pittsburgh has not played very well against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns and were just good enough to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer, Ron Cook called this version of the Steelers Mike Tomlin’s worst team on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Player Doesn’t Seem Happy About Amari Cooper’s Success
Three weeks into the season, Cooper has been excellent for the Browns, as expected, and one notable Cowboy is not particularly happy with how this all worked out for his team. And he decided to voice his displeasure on social media through emojis so the world (and Jerry Jones) could see.
Yardbarker
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
How many college head coaching lists is Deion Sanders on?
For a guy who already has a job, Deion Sanders is sure heading up a lot of candidates' lists at other spots. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been the head coach at Jackson State since 2020 and has turned the team into a college football feel-good story now that they are 19-5 with him at the helm and 4-0 on the current season. With his team doing so well and student-athletes from other states flipping their college selections to play for him, it's no surprise that other schools in search of new coaching are hoping to lure Coach Prime to their programs.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes nuts in box after Bills lose
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey blew up in the team’s coaching box on Sunday over the way their game ended. The Bills had a 2nd-and-20 at their 47 with 18 seconds left down 21-19 to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills didn’t have any timeouts left, so they had to be careful with the ball.
Yardbarker
Social media roasts Jimmy Garoppolo for Dan Orlovsky-like end zone blunder
If there’s anyone who knows how San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo feels, it’s Dan Orlovsky. The former Detroit Lions QB, who’s now an NFL analyst for ESPN, has been mocked repeatedly for the last 14 years for his lapse in judgment on a third-and-10 play from his own one-yard line against the Minnesota Vikings on October 12, 2008, when he dropped back, rolled out to his right, and ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Yardbarker
Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?
Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
