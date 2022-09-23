For a guy who already has a job, Deion Sanders is sure heading up a lot of candidates' lists at other spots. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been the head coach at Jackson State since 2020 and has turned the team into a college football feel-good story now that they are 19-5 with him at the helm and 4-0 on the current season. With his team doing so well and student-athletes from other states flipping their college selections to play for him, it's no surprise that other schools in search of new coaching are hoping to lure Coach Prime to their programs.

