San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Dozens Gather in Vigil for Man Killed in San Lorenzo Road Rage Incident

An East Bay community gathered Sunday to mourn a man who was killed in a road rage incident exactly one week prior. 30-year-old Rienheart Asuncion was shot at an intersection in San Lorenzo on September 18 and died of his injuries. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating and calls this "a road rage type incident."
SAN LORENZO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they found a shooting victim inside a residence Saturday morning. The victim was found in a home on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police say the victim was struck when his house was shot at several times. Police say multiple shell casings were found in the street. The The post Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man

Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest

SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Runaway Fire Truck in San Francisco Damages Cars, Trees and Signs

A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs in San Francisco’s Noe Valley] neighborhood, according to a report published by San Francisco Chronicle. According to the report, the air brake on a fire truck became dislodged and rolled away from the fire station at Hoffman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Woman for Alleged Assault with Wine Bottle

Originally Published By: City of Palo Alto Webpage:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third of property. Police recovered the property and booked her into jail. One victim sustained minor physical injury.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Emergency roadwork forces lane closure in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — One lane of Canyon Del Rey Boulevard in Seaside was closed Friday due to emergency work to shore up a pavement failure, Caltrans reported. The right lane in the westbound direction was closed between Harcourt Avenue and Sonoma Avenue until 9 p.m., the agency said. Caltrans...
SEASIDE, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn Residents of Uptick in ATM Robberies in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is warning residents to be on guard as the city has seen a recent surge in armed robberies at ATM machines this month. Announced Friday, police said there have been several reports of people being held at gunpoint after drawing cash from ATM machines. Officers remind...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose

Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian walking on Hwy 101 struck by car, one fatality

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Salinas. The incident was first reported at 5:49 a.m. on the highway near the John Street off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported a pedestrian walking on the highway was struck by […]
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA

