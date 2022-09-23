Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
1 Oakland Police Unit Responds to Dozens of 911 Calls, Reporting Sideshow and Injury. Here's why.
The 911 calls started pouring in at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 21, reporting a growing sideshow at 98th Avenue and Empire Road in Oakland. Callers reported dozens of cars involved and about a hundred spectators. Dispatcher: “Oakland emergency, Dispatcher 10.”. Caller 1: “Yes, we’re having a sideshow. All the...
SFist
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
NBC Bay Area
Dozens Gather in Vigil for Man Killed in San Lorenzo Road Rage Incident
An East Bay community gathered Sunday to mourn a man who was killed in a road rage incident exactly one week prior. 30-year-old Rienheart Asuncion was shot at an intersection in San Lorenzo on September 18 and died of his injuries. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating and calls this "a road rage type incident."
NBC Bay Area
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they found a shooting victim inside a residence Saturday morning. The victim was found in a home on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Police say the victim was struck when his house was shot at several times. Police say multiple shell casings were found in the street. The The post Shooting into inhabited home results in victim in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man
Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Runaway Fire Truck in San Francisco Damages Cars, Trees and Signs
A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs in San Francisco’s Noe Valley] neighborhood, according to a report published by San Francisco Chronicle. According to the report, the air brake on a fire truck became dislodged and rolled away from the fire station at Hoffman...
crimevoice.com
Police Arrest Woman for Alleged Assault with Wine Bottle
Originally Published By: City of Palo Alto Webpage:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third of property. Police recovered the property and booked her into jail. One victim sustained minor physical injury.
3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash
SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
KSBW.com
Emergency roadwork forces lane closure in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — One lane of Canyon Del Rey Boulevard in Seaside was closed Friday due to emergency work to shore up a pavement failure, Caltrans reported. The right lane in the westbound direction was closed between Harcourt Avenue and Sonoma Avenue until 9 p.m., the agency said. Caltrans...
KTVU FOX 2
47 Alameda County Sheriff deputies get 'unsatisfactory' on psych evaluations; relieved of duties
OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of 47 Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were told on Friday that they were relieved of their law enforcement duties because they received "unsatisfactory" on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, KTVU has learned. That means the deputies – 10% of the force – who received...
Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn Residents of Uptick in ATM Robberies in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is warning residents to be on guard as the city has seen a recent surge in armed robberies at ATM machines this month. Announced Friday, police said there have been several reports of people being held at gunpoint after drawing cash from ATM machines. Officers remind...
Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
Pedestrian walking on Hwy 101 struck by car, one fatality
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Salinas. The incident was first reported at 5:49 a.m. on the highway near the John Street off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported a pedestrian walking on the highway was struck by […]
SF man dies from shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
