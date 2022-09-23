ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, CT

NewsTimes

GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer

A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Jeff Jacobs: Killingly football proves a lot in win over Bloomfield, most notably it belongs in conversation as top team in Connecticut

KILLINGLY — The state discovered something about the Killingly football team Friday night that it already knew about itself. Then again, the 2022 Killingly football team found out something about itself it didn’t know. How could it? When you blow out your first opponent by 48 points and your second opponent by 50, exactly how many lessons on handling adversity are you going to learn?
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Education
NewsTimes

Bloomfield schools spend most per student in Hartford County. But their test scores lag behind CT average.

BLOOMFIELD — The town's public schools spend the most money per student in Hartford County, while the district's standardized test scores remain below state averages. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding state expectations for English Language Arts and math dropped starkly from the 2018-19 school year to 2021-22, according to state data. Scores from 2020-21 were counted separately due to COVID-19 school closures.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
NewsTimes

Cheshire’s Fuoco Apizza announces reopening after 2021 fire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a fire on Dec. 28, 2021 forced a family-owned business to close, Fuoco Apizza announced on Instagram and Facebook Thursday that it will be reopening its doors. The post captioned, "COMING BACK SOON!" with a picture of the...
CHESHIRE, CT
NewsTimes

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.
TRUMBULL, CT
NewsTimes

The pandemic is over, but Western CT Academy of International Studies in Danbury continues to face declining enrollment numbers

DANBURY – School officials in the city are brainstorming ways to attract students to the Western CT Academy of International Studies after declining enrollment seen during the pandemic created a budget shortfall in the magnet school’s operations. The Connecticut State Department of Education awards the grant money based...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

CT trooper hurt stopping wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southbury, police say

SOUTHBURY — A trooper was injured while trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 over the weekend, state police said. The man police said was driving in the wrong direction also suffered minor injuries. He lacked a driver’s license — he only had a learner's permit — and he was driving while under the influence, state police said.
SOUTHBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Driver hurt after truck crashes down I-84 embankment in Danbury

DANBURY — A truck driver was hurt after crashing down an embankment off Interstate-84 early Monday, officials said. Danbury authorities were notified of a motor vehicle crash between Lake Avenue Extension and I-84 around 3:30 a.m., the city fire department said in a statement. Firefighters, Danbury and Connecticut State...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022

The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Stevie Nicks returns to Bridgeport for Sound On Sound headlining performance

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After her last appearance almost 20 years ago, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks returned to Bridgeport on Saturday for a headlining appearance at Sound On Sound music festival. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter led the audience in an hour-and-a-half performance that saw Nicks perform hits from all eras of her career.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Plagued with 'growing pains' day 1, Sound On Sound’s day 2 more organized

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Walking into Sound On Sound on Sunday afternoon, fans were greeted with a much different scene than the previous day. Saturday was marred with safety concerns such as minimal dedicated walking paths, chairs and towels that overtook much of the planned standing room area and lack of lighting in parts of the concert field. On Sunday, a different picture was painted — literally — as walking paths were drawn on the grass around attendees’ in lawn chairs. Festival goers were visibly more relaxed, lines were greatly reduced and sound was improved throughout the concert field.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury to distribute more than $380K to small businesses hurt by COVID-19

DANBURY — The city's office of economic development will distribute more than $380,000 in limited, one-time direct financial assistance to eligible small businesses in Danbury that are recovering from the pandemic. "The impact of the pandemic is still being felt by many businesses, and the goal of this program...
DANBURY, CT

