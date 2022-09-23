ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KRMG

Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

PHOENIX — (AP) — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — (AP) — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
State
Iowa State
KRMG

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
PIERRE, SD
KRMG

Califonria governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking...
CALIFORNIA STATE

