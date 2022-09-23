ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?

From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022

The Baltimore Orioles will travel to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox with a Monday night matchup at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sports
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Abraham Almonte batting ninth for Red Sox Monday

The Boston Red Sox will start Abraham Almonte in centerfield for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will bat ninth and cover centerfield in Monday's game while Kike Hernandez moves to second base and Yu Chang sits. Almonte has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mancini is being replaced in right field by Kyle Tucker versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. In 560 plate appearances this season, Mancini has a .244 batting average with a .725 OPS, 18 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD

