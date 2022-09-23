ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayor clarifies his endorsement for his replacement

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s run for congress has him missing more city council meetings than usual which presents an opportunity for Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson to get more face time in front of the public as he campaigns to replace Garcia. Whenever I haven’t been able to be at...
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX40

Analysis of Key Los Angeles races after candidates debate

(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and Reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff.  Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kuehl Search Warrant Ruled Valid, Supervisor Calls It ‘Bogus’

The warrant used to search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home was ruled to be valid by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on September 22. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. announced that it had fought to uphold the legitimacy of the warrant in court through legal representation from Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

19th annual Bras for cause returns

Hundreds of people dressed up for the masquerade-themed 19th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Valencia ballroom on Saturday. The event, organized by Soroptimist International of Valencia, had models strut handmade bras down a runway in order for them to be auctioned off to raise money for local breast cancer organizations.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Thomas L. Cadman | What Constitutes Success?

Homeless outreach just got a boost from Supervisor Kathryn Barger when she allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds. These funds will be going to the L.A. Sheriffs Homeless Outreach Services Team and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Homeless Engagement Team. Spokeswoman Helen Chavez claims these teams are a “best practice” partnership and a successful model.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

LA County prosecutor accuses George Gascón of retaliating against critics: 'I'm not backing down'

A Los Angeles County prosecutor said Monday he was effectively demoted from his position after publicly criticizing progressive District Attorney George Gascón. "This past Thursday, I was informed, without any prior notice, that I was being transferred from my current position as the assistant head deputy district attorney in the Long Beach courthouse to be a non-supervisory trial deputy at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse," Jason Lustig told host Julie Banderas on "America's Newsroom."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris threatens to close park

LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the...
LANCASTER, CA
myburbank.com

Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem

Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
BURBANK, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS News

Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown

Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
POMONA, CA
tnso.news

California Colleges That Made The Top 5

Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE

