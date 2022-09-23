Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach mayor clarifies his endorsement for his replacement
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s run for congress has him missing more city council meetings than usual which presents an opportunity for Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson to get more face time in front of the public as he campaigns to replace Garcia. Whenever I haven’t been able to be at...
Analysis of Key Los Angeles races after candidates debate
(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and Reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff. Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact […]
L.A. Weekly
Kuehl Search Warrant Ruled Valid, Supervisor Calls It ‘Bogus’
The warrant used to search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home was ruled to be valid by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on September 22. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. announced that it had fought to uphold the legitimacy of the warrant in court through legal representation from Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP.
signalscv.com
19th annual Bras for cause returns
Hundreds of people dressed up for the masquerade-themed 19th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Valencia ballroom on Saturday. The event, organized by Soroptimist International of Valencia, had models strut handmade bras down a runway in order for them to be auctioned off to raise money for local breast cancer organizations.
California Cities Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs
Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
signalscv.com
Thomas L. Cadman | What Constitutes Success?
Homeless outreach just got a boost from Supervisor Kathryn Barger when she allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds. These funds will be going to the L.A. Sheriffs Homeless Outreach Services Team and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Homeless Engagement Team. Spokeswoman Helen Chavez claims these teams are a “best practice” partnership and a successful model.
LA County prosecutor accuses George Gascón of retaliating against critics: 'I'm not backing down'
A Los Angeles County prosecutor said Monday he was effectively demoted from his position after publicly criticizing progressive District Attorney George Gascón. "This past Thursday, I was informed, without any prior notice, that I was being transferred from my current position as the assistant head deputy district attorney in the Long Beach courthouse to be a non-supervisory trial deputy at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse," Jason Lustig told host Julie Banderas on "America's Newsroom."
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
foxla.com
LA City, County have returned nearly $150M in homeless grants, citing housing market
LOS ANGELES - The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
Appeals court rules Villanueva's reinstatement of fired deputy was unlawful
The Court of Appeal of the State of California on Thursday ruled that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reinstatement of a deputy fired by the previous sheriff was unlawful after years of legal process.
Antelope Valley Press
Parris threatens to close park
LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the...
myburbank.com
Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem
Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
foxla.com
Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
CBS News
Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown
Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
spectrumnews1.com
Latina entrepreneur, single mother finds success housing Section 8 recipients
LONG BEACH, Calif. — This month the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than 19,000 Housing Choice Vouchers to almost 2,000 public housing agencies across the country. Some of the biggest allocations came to Southern California, including Long Beach. This boost comes at a time when...
Probation officer found beaten to death in Lancaster; investigation continues
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified Monday as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer. According to the county Probation Department, Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home invasion...
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer
A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday.
