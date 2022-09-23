Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today as he previews the Aggies' game with Mississippi State this Saturday at 3:00 pm on the SEC Network. Fisher also discussed his team's performance against Arkansas in their 23-21 win and what they need to do to get better heading into their second contest of a four game stretch away from Kyle Field.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO