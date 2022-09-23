Read full article on original website
Early thoughts on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
1. Prior to the season, Mississippi State was considered to be the Aggies' primary competition behind Alabama for the SEC West title. However, the Bulldogs' loss at LSU in which they allowed 21 fourth quarter points after a fumbled punt inside their own ten yard line has them at 0-1 in league play has exposed some issues.
WATCH: Jimbo Fisher talks A&M's upcoming game with Mississippi State
Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today as he previews the Aggies' game with Mississippi State this Saturday at 3:00 pm on the SEC Network. Fisher also discussed his team's performance against Arkansas in their 23-21 win and what they need to do to get better heading into their second contest of a four game stretch away from Kyle Field.
WATCH: Mike Leach previews Saturday's SEC West battle with Texas A&M
After an easy win over Bowling Green, Mississippi State continues a season-long three-game homestand on Saturday. The Bulldogs return to SEC action and play host to Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium. On Monday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach held his weekly press conference and previewed Saturday's SEC West battle.
M-Club Hall of Fame: Michelle Gates Fitzgerald
Mississippi State's M-Club is set to honor its 2022 induction class this Friday evening at the annual Hall of Fame gala. One of the honored guests is former Bulldog softball great Michelle Gates-Fitzgerald. Starring from 1997-2000, Gates-Fitzgerald wrote her name all over the Bulldog record books. Mississippi State fans remain grateful that a player as talented as Gates-Fitzgerald chose to make Starkville, Mississippi her college home.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
No. 17 Texas A&M opens as underdog at Mississippi State
Each of the past two weeks, No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) has beaten top-15 teams. Though their next opponent is not ranked, it is the Aggies' first true road game of the year as they travel to face Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) next Saturday. On Sunday, the...
Diamond Dog fall scrimmage: Maroon 4, Black 1
Mississippi State concluded its second week of open baseball scrimmages Monday afternoon with a five-inning game that featured several young pitchers and an unidentified manager in the defensive alignment. The Maroon team took a 4-1 victory in the short scrimmage, mainly because it had Dakota Jordan. The Jackson Academy product from Canton, Miss., was three-for-three with two runs scored.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football climbs in SP+ rankings after Bulldogs beat Bowling Green
Following a dominant home win over the Bowling Green Falcons, the Mississippi State football team is moving up a bit in ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s incredible, amazing math magic SP+ rankings. It’s not a fantastic, amazing, incredible jump up in those rankings, but it is notable enough to discuss as the Mississippi State Bulldogs prepare to host the Texas A&M Aggies.
theunderdogtribune.com
Twitter reacts after Mississippi State makes shocking 53-yard field goal vs. Bowling Green
Well. It appears as if the Mississippi State football team might just be figuring out how to make field goals happen. The Bulldogs have had all sorts of issues on special teams in recent years and State has certainly been a mess when it comes to making extra points so far this season.
mississippiscoreboard.com
DEFENDING MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPION MADISON CENTRAL GETS IMPRESSIVE WIN OVER PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED STARKVILLE
Madison Central looked like a team which could make a run at a second straight MHSAA Class 6A state championship Friday night as the Jaguars were impressive with a 41-21 victory over previously undefeated Starkville in the Class 6A, Region 2 opener for both teams. Madison Central led 41-7 midway...
breezynews.com
Two local athletes earn statewide Top Performers honors
Two local football players have earned honors for their performances on the field Friday night. Kosciusko RB/LB Thomas Olive and Ethel RB Marcus Jones were named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS. Olive helped lead the Whippets to a 42-21 win over Forest with 179 yards...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus notches first win of season in low-scoring affair against New Hope
Columbus football had just stopped New Hope within the Trojans’ 5-yard line on third and long, and the visitors were forced to punt out of their end zone. New Hope was leading just 3-0 at the time, with less than nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game at Columbus High.
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Mississippi man gets 25 years in prison for 2020 ‘ambush’ shooting of family member in west Alabama
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shooting in west Alabama that authorities describe as a premeditated ambush. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Both Jennings and the victim are 38 years old. Jennings was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Andy Hamlin,...
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
Commercial Dispatch
Saturday shooting leaves one dead
A Saturday night shooting in East Columbus has left a man dead, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. CPD officers responded to a 911 call from Country Air apartments on South Lehmberg Road about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Dillon said. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Commercial Dispatch
Maintenance woes, ownership questions plague part of Sandfield cemetery
Death is supposed to be the great equalizer, at least according to the marketing materials. The reality, though, is that disparities don’t stop with someone’s pulse. Columbus attorney Nicole Clinkscales hit that point hard at Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, with a comparison ripped from the headlines.
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
