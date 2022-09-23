ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois reports 17,373 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, compared to 17,584 new cases the previous week. That’s an decrease of 211 new cases or 1.2 percent. Meanwhile the IDPH reported that more than...
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs

Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
Illinois farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A recent survey shows Illinois farmland values continue to escalate. According to a survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the last year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot

Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana

STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
Illinois farmers anticipate ‘average’ crop

It may be a ho-hum harvest for Illinois farmers, but likely not a bad year overall. As they ease their combines into the fields, few major problems lurk. Agronomists see a decent, if not great, crop. “Overall, corn has looked good this year,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden...
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
Illinois Gets Millions To Fight Opioid Abuse

Illinois is getting millions of dollars to assist in the fight against opioid addiction. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say the Illinois Department of Human Services will get more than $37 million in federal grants for a variety of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs. The money can...
