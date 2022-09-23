Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Illinois reports 17,373 new cases of COVID-19
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, compared to 17,584 new cases the previous week. That’s an decrease of 211 new cases or 1.2 percent. Meanwhile the IDPH reported that more than...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest
Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More. For the vast majority of the pandemic,...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Dozens of Meat Products Sold in Illinois Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
More than 60 meat products sold in Illinois, as well as two other states, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Behrmann Meat and Processing, based in Albers, Illinois, announced the recall of approximately 87,382 pounds of ready-to-eat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs
Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
KWQC
More than 137,000 Illinoisans received bivalent COVID-19 booster shots this week
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that only three counties across the state are considered at high risk for COVID-19. There are now only 33 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. The counties listed at high community level are Ford, Jefferson, and Wayne.
wjpf.com
Illinois farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A recent survey shows Illinois farmland values continue to escalate. According to a survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the last year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
The Key Dates to Know in the 2022 Illinois Election Season
We’re only a matter of weeks out from the 2022 General Election, and voters in Illinois will soon be able to cast their ballots in a variety of ways, but with those options come a whole host of deadlines and dates to know. Here are the key dates to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Illinois
Whenever some mentions a "bad" town one always comes to mind, but is the town that comes to your mind on today's list? The site Road snacks claim to have the stats. If your small town shows up on this list let us know if you agree!. The recent study...
Herald & Review
Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot
Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
Herald & Review
Illinois retirees may be owed up to $300 in tax rebates, but they may have to file for it
Illinoisans who meet income guidelines may be eligible for up to $300 in the form of a property tax rebate, but those who did not have to file an income tax return in 2021 will need to apply for the check. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 and...
WIBC.com
Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana
STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Illinois farmers anticipate ‘average’ crop
It may be a ho-hum harvest for Illinois farmers, but likely not a bad year overall. As they ease their combines into the fields, few major problems lurk. Agronomists see a decent, if not great, crop. “Overall, corn has looked good this year,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden...
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
ourquadcities.com
Where we rank: Illinois’ spot on new ‘happiness ranking’
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln was ranked No 8. in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. Happiness is often characterized as...
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Colors, According to 2022 Fall Foliage Maps
As Autumn unfolds, many leaf peepers may be wondering when crispy warm-toned leaves will make their way into Illinois. Well, several fall foliage maps have emerged to give an estimated insight into when the greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak...
wmay.com
Illinois Gets Millions To Fight Opioid Abuse
Illinois is getting millions of dollars to assist in the fight against opioid addiction. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say the Illinois Department of Human Services will get more than $37 million in federal grants for a variety of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs. The money can...
Here are the Offices on Illinois' 2022 General Election Ballot
The 2022 midterm elections will see numerous high-profile races up and down the ballot in the state of Illinois, with the governor’s mansion, a U.S. Senate seat and control of the state’s Supreme Court all up for grabs. Here is a brief breakdown of the offices that will...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3