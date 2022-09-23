Read full article on original website
'Rings of Power' theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise's most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
The fantasy series, The Rings of Power, makes plenty of references to JRR Tolkien’s original work, but to varying degrees. Some details, such as the Lord of the Rings character Elrond’s history, go into detail. However, other Easter eggs in the show, such as Morgoth, are only briefly mentioned. Suppose you are only familiar with Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, and haven’t read The Silmarillion. In that case, you may be pretty confused, especially at the Rings of Power episode 5’s latest mention of the ancient gems – the Silmarils.
In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Galadriel, and her fellow elves, take up a large part of screen time. As she embarks on a mission to destroy Sauron and avenge her fallen brother, she and her company stumble across signs that the dark lord is still out there. However, battered and bruised, her company abandons the mission and, left with no other choice, they return to their Middle-earth home of Lindon.
Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron's magic rings. Thankfully Amazon's fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
