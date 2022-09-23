Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Splatoon 3 guide: How to get Super Sea Snails
Super Sea Snails are one of the most important items in all of Splatoon, and it’s no different in Splatoon 3. These little shelled snails are the key to quickly upgrading your gear, so you’ll want to grab as many as you can. Our Splatoon 3 Super Sea...
Polygon
Warcrow Adventures, from the team behind Infinity, rethinks how dungeon crawlers work
In a role-playing game, initiative — that is, the order in which players and enemies take their turns — is one of the biggest factors in setting the tone, and the stakes, for combat. Traditionally, initiative order takes the form of a list that moves from top to bottom, activating player characters and enemies along the way, then resetting at the “top of the order” on the next turn.
Comments / 0