One creative decision has been looming over House of the Dragon since the premiere of the show in August: a 10-year time jump right in the middle of the show’s first season, one that would mark new actors assuming the lead roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. With a few exceptions — like the children of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who are each portrayed by three sets of actors throughout the season — Rhaenyra and Alicent are the only two main characters to swap performers after the time jump. This has made the midseason leap forward feel unusually weighty — and for the most part, House of the Dragon does not make a big deal of it.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO