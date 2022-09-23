Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror
Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
Polygon
House of the Dragons made a Muppets reference you almost definitely missed
One of the challenges of adapting Fire & Blood is that the Game of Thrones prequel is more history book than novel, lacking much of the quirky character moments and meta fantasy jokes that are sprinkled throughout the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Thankfully, George R.R. Martin still finds ways to weave joyful surprises into the book’s detailed Targaryen history lessons.
Polygon
HBO’s The Last of Us trailer sends Joel and Ellie into the apocalypse
HBO will soon have a new post-apocalyptic world as it premiered the first trailer for The Last of Us on Monday. The network announced the series’ premiere is coming in 2023. The series is created by Craig Mazin, the creator and writer behind HBO’s Chernobyl. The series will be led by Game of Thrones breakout stars Pedro Pascal, who will play Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who will play Ellie. The series will also include Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy and Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess. The series is being developed and executive produced by Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog, the studio that developed both of The Last of Us video games.
Polygon
HBO’s The Last of Us looks like a faithful adaptation, with an exception
Craig Mazin and HBO’s The Last of Us looks like it’ll largely stick to the story laid out in developer Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, taking Joel and Ellie through a fungus-ravaged United States. But judging from the trailer, there’s at least one major exception: Melanie Lynskey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Manifest season 4 gets a trailer before its final bow on Netflix
Manifest is back from the dead with the first trailer for its fourth and final season, this time with Netflix. The series is bringing back creator Jeff Rake for the new season, as well as its stars including Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallos, Athena Karkanis, and J.R. Ramirez. The first look...
Polygon
Sorting through House of the Dragon’s many new kid characters
Time jumps are critical to how House of the Dragon is telling its story about a tumultuous moment in Targaryen history. None of those time jumps are as important as the 10-year leap episode 6 takes. While much has changed in King’s Landing in the time the show skipped, one shift that has the potential to confuse audiences is the addition of so many new characters, in the form of the children of Alicent, Rhaenyra, and Daemon.
Polygon
Netflix’s new Gudetama series is a real chicken-and-egg dilemma
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their own show on Netflix, and the streaming giant released the first trailer over the weekend as part of the Tudum fan event. Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure will premiere on the streaming service later this year, on Dec. 13. Gudetama’s new Japanese-language Netflix series...
Polygon
Warcrow Adventures, from the team behind Infinity, rethinks how dungeon crawlers work
In a role-playing game, initiative — that is, the order in which players and enemies take their turns — is one of the biggest factors in setting the tone, and the stakes, for combat. Traditionally, initiative order takes the form of a list that moves from top to bottom, activating player characters and enemies along the way, then resetting at the “top of the order” on the next turn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s massive time jump turns up the heat
One creative decision has been looming over House of the Dragon since the premiere of the show in August: a 10-year time jump right in the middle of the show’s first season, one that would mark new actors assuming the lead roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. With a few exceptions — like the children of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who are each portrayed by three sets of actors throughout the season — Rhaenyra and Alicent are the only two main characters to swap performers after the time jump. This has made the midseason leap forward feel unusually weighty — and for the most part, House of the Dragon does not make a big deal of it.
Polygon
Here’s your first look at season 2 of DC’s slice-of-life Batman family comic
The slice-of-life superhero comedy comic Batman: Wayne Family Adventures will return for a second season this week, Polygon can exclusively reveal, courtesy of Webtoon and DC Comics. “Last season, we wanted to focus on the moments that make the Batfamily a family,” writer CRC Payne told Polygon via email. “This...
Polygon
10 action movies with older leads who don’t miss a beat
In the crowded field of Netflix original programming vying for viewer attention, it’s difficult to stand out and be noticed. There has to be something that causes the endless scrolling to stop for a moment, for the potential viewer to linger on a title in hopes that it will intrigue enough to warrant a press of the play button — a hook.
Polygon
God declares Hawkeye slightly more valuable than ‘a randomly chosen mailbox’
The heroes of Marvel Comics are currently having some trouble with being harshly judged by an unstoppable space-god. And this week saw another long-anticipated development in the blockbuster event series AXE: Judgment Day. In May, Marvel Comics published its retailer solicitations for the month, including a brief description of Avengers...
Polygon
The best Star Wars droids, according to us
No matter what you want out of Star Wars, we can all agree on one thing: It wouldn’t be the same without the droids. Big droids, little droids, talkative droids, quiet droids — they’re all (mostly) good, in one way or another. But which are the best? That’s what we’re here to determine today.
Polygon
All the news and trailers out of Netflix’s giant Tudum fan event
This Saturday’s big Netflix event (called Tudum, for the record, like the noise that the Netflix bumper makes) was full of announcements for a wide gamut of movies and TV shows that currently populate the streaming service. The Witcher, Bridgerton, Outer Banks, You, Dead to Me, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, and more got dates, trailers, and/or cast announcements. Historical romance! Mysteries! Fantasy! Black comedies! Tudum is Netflix’s annual moment to flex, and if they proved anything, it’s that they’re in the works on options for literally every possible type of customer.
Polygon
Larys Strong has manipulated his way into House of the Dragon’s game of thrones
The sixth episode of House of the Dragon introduced an element to the show that audiences had been expecting for a while: a big time jump. New actors have stepped in to play old roles, and a host of new characters have been introduced in the 10-year gap between episodes 5 and 6.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s Laena Velaryon got a different fate in the book
House of the Dragon’s sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen,” was a particularly difficult one for almost everybody on the show. The series picked up 10 years after episode 5, and caught us up with its most important characters, many of whom had had a few kids in the interim.
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
Polygon
The House of the Dragon timeline, so far
House of the Dragon episode 6 takes a major 10-year time jump in the action — and however it plays out in the long run, it’s exactly the kind of move the show should be making. One of the best parts of House of the Dragon, HBO’s so-far-so-good...
Comments / 0