SMITHFIELD — Johnston school employees will receive a $1,000 bonus if they refer a new hire to the school district. The Johnston County Board of Education on Sept. 13 unanimously approved the bonus plan. It just had to decide when to pay the $1,000 and how long a new hire would have to work before the referring employee received the […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Schools to pay referral bonus first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .