Schools to pay referral bonus

By Scott Bolejack
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Johnston school employees will receive a $1,000 bonus if they refer a new hire to the school district. The Johnston County Board of Education on Sept. 13 unanimously approved the bonus plan. It just had to decide when to pay the $1,000 and how long a new hire would have to work before the referring employee received the […]

Smithfield, NC
