Rochester man pleads guilty to charges in connection to shooting in Amherst

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that an 18-year-old man from Rochester pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.

The alleged incident occurred in July 2021 when the man was 17 years old. The district attorney's office said he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle being driven by a co-defendant, 20-year-old Jeremiah Johnson of Amherst, when he allegedly intentionally shot a teen they passed on Fairgreen Avenue. Johnson, who was charged under the theory of accomplice liability, allegedly drove away from the scene. According to the district attorney's office, the 17-year-old male victim was taken to ECMC and underwent surgery for serious physical injuries. He suffered paralysis and continues to receive treatment.

The 18-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on December 7. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and continues to be held without bail. Johnson was indicted on one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault. His case remains pending and he is scheduled to return on September 30 for motions.

