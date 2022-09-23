ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child On Respirator After Near Drowning At Jersey Shore Motel Pool: Report

Roman Holiday Resort Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 5-year-old girl was on a respirator after a near-drowning in a motel pool in North Wildwood Thursday, Sept. 22, NJ Advance Media reported.

The girl had been staying with her family at the Roman Holiday Resort motel on John F. Kennedy Beach Drive and was seen jumping in and out of the pool with other children on surveillance footage, when she hit her head on another child's elbow and went under the water sometime around 5:50 p.m., the outlet said citing local police.

First responders took over CPR started by good Samaritans at the scene, and the girl was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was in stable condition Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if the girl suffered brain damage.

