Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
Ronald Dean Juergens, age 91, of Scranton
A public visitation for Ronald Dean Juergens, age 91, of Scranton will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Scranton from 1- 3 P.M. followed by a private family graveside service at the Scranton Township Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction...
Amos Royer, 92, of Panora
Funeral services for Amos Royer, 92, of Panora, will be Tuesday, September 27th at 11 am at the Faith Bible Church in Panora. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Tuesday, 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora is assisting the family. Survivors include: Wife, Marilyn. Children, Jolene Sheeder and Larry Royer. Grandchildren and great grandchildren.
New Perry Chamber Member Orientation Tomorrow
A reminder for any new Perry Chamber members, a new orientation class is taking place tomorrow. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says they previously held a new member workshop this past spring and decided to have another one in the fall. “So we’re following up since we have quite a...
Reminder: Light Up the Knight is Today with St. Patrick’s in Perry
A reminder that tonight is a special event for a school in Perry. Students, parents, families and staff of St. Patrick’s School are invited to Light Up the Knight tonight at Dewey Field. Organizer Jody Lutterman says their event begins at 5pm with several games for kids and adults alike with a bounce house, inflatable human balls and horses, along with a blaze pod which are like a Whack-A-Mole game. A $5 meal will also be served with a pork loin sandwich, chips and a bottle of water. Then at 7:30pm everyone will light up their different glow items and walk around the track.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
ReMax Precision Opens Doors to Perry Location
A busy week of ribbon cuttings in Perry ended last Friday with a new business. ReMax Precision unveiled its new location, in the former State Farm office at 900 1st Avenue. Real Estate Agent Nikki Deardorff says the renovation project took several months and she explains why it is important for ReMax to have a storefront.
7th Ranked Indianola Shuts Down Perry
Indianola defeated Perry 49-0 in a light rain Friday night at Dewey Field. The 7th ranked Indians took advantage of excellent field position in the first half in building a 28-0 lead at the intermission. Bennett Brueck was a very efficient 7-9 in the first half with three touchdowns and one interception. The Indians started every single drive on the Perry side of the field in the first half.
Ribbon Cutting at New Disc Golf Course in Jefferson
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community invites everyone to a special event this Friday. Jefferson Matters Interim Director Matt Wetrich says the next Java and Juice event, along with a ribbon cutting will be at the new disc golf course at Daubendiek Park. “It was a group of...
DCG Football Falls Short
Dallas Center – Grimes and Winterset were both hungry for a victory on the gridiron on Friday night, as both teams were in search of a major district victory. That honor would go to Winterset, as they were able to win by the score of 9-7 to move to 1-0 in district play and 1-4 overall. DCG dropped to 0-5 on the season.
City of Dexter Now Under a Boil Order
The City of Dexter is now under a boil order. According to a press release from the City, repairs have been made to a water main break from the water plant to the city last week. As part of the protocols, the city is under a boil order until further notice of when water test samples have been returned and are cleared of contaminates. Residents are to boil their water from the tap before using it for consumption.
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will review an illustrative map from NationalGrid Renewables as part of a setback discussion regarding their solar panel project they want to install near Grand Junction, then they will continue to have a code of ordinances review before setting a public hearing on the topic. The Board will then consider for approval a beer permit for Paton Pit Stop and a further discussion with the Greene County Engineer about equipment purchases for the 2024 fiscal year.
Reminder: Art on the Square is Today in Jefferson
A reminder that today there are lots of activities happening in downtown Jefferson. It’s Art on the Square where 15 local and regional artists will have booths on Chestnut Street, along with food trucks and kids activities throughout the day from 10am-4pm. There will also be musical entertainment with a Des Moines Latin band Parranderos that is performing on the south side of the Greene County Courthouse from 11am-12:30pm. Additionally, Chad Elliot will perform at the Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County from 1-4pm as part of the final Summer Concert Series for the Gardens.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 23-25, 2022
Rachel Long, age 24, 404 N. 5th St, Guthrie Center, was arrested for Driving While Barred. John Hanagan, Des Moines, was traveling on I80 at the 117 mile marker, when he exited the interstate and ran the stop sign at the top of the ramp. He proceeded through the intersection to the on ramp, lost control and rolled into the ditch. No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained an estimated $2000 damage.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Adair Casey Food Pantry
We get an update on the Adair-Casey Food Pantry from Peggy Synder.
Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/25/2022)-ADM Schools Superintendent Greg Dufoe Pt 1
ADM School District Superintendent Greg Dufoe talks about last week’s school board meeting.
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
Jefferson Police Report September 23-25, 2022
7:05am: Alicia Hawkins reported her dog had gotten loose again. The officer spoke to her about making the animal compliant with Animal Ordinances and gave her a time period to license the dog. 8:15am: A caller advised of a Stray Dog near 106 West Washington Street. The officer placed the...
Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Quilt Walk Coming Up
The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum will display beautiful quilts tomorrow. The Quilt Walk will show a collection of historical quilts from the museum and they will show both old and new quilts from the residents of Guthrie County. This is a free-will donation fundraiser with refreshments for the...
