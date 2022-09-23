A reminder that tonight is a special event for a school in Perry. Students, parents, families and staff of St. Patrick’s School are invited to Light Up the Knight tonight at Dewey Field. Organizer Jody Lutterman says their event begins at 5pm with several games for kids and adults alike with a bounce house, inflatable human balls and horses, along with a blaze pod which are like a Whack-A-Mole game. A $5 meal will also be served with a pork loin sandwich, chips and a bottle of water. Then at 7:30pm everyone will light up their different glow items and walk around the track.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO