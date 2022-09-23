Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Autopsy shows disabled 13-year-old starved to death in Clarksville, calls case a homicide
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The state autopsy report for 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox states that the boy’s death was the result of malnutrition, and it classifies his death as a homicide. The report, obtained Wednesday by Clarksville Now, was written by Forensic Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Kent, who...
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Convicted felon charged with attempted homicide after shooting man twice on Briley Parkway
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he shot another man twice on Briley Parkway.
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
clarksvillenow.com
Cobalt Drive murder trial: Jury finds Caffey guilty of second-degree murder
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The jury came back with a verdict of guilty on the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the trial of 28-year-old Eric Caffey, who was accused in the robbery and shooting death of 42-year-old Christopher Young. Caffey was acquitted on the aggravated robbery charge.
WSMV
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
fox17.com
Man arrested for killing two, injuring four others in Nashville apartment gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested a suspect on a grand jury 15-count indictment for last November's gunfire inside an apartment which left two people dead and four others injured. Keno Lane, 30, is responsible for the gun violence inside 2815-B Torbett Street that killed two brothers and...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop turns into stolen firearm, marijuana arrest in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces charges after a sergeant with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen firearm and marijuana. James P. Davis, 37, of Murray faces charges of receiving stolen property – firearm, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and traffic offense.
WSMV
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Police Officer Injured In Wreck
An Oak Grove police officer was injured in a wreck on State Line Road in Oak Grove Monday morning. Oak Grove Police say a van was exiting a parking lot and pulled into the path of an eastbound officer that was on State Line Road. The crash pushed the van...
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
Tennessee man charged after alleged hammer attack
Metro police have charged a man who allegedly smashed up a woman's car in a Walgreens parking lot on Bell Road Thursday morning.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
