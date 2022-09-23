ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Sparta, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tbi#911#Clarksville Police#Detective Vanatta
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Police Officer Injured In Wreck

An Oak Grove police officer was injured in a wreck on State Line Road in Oak Grove Monday morning. Oak Grove Police say a van was exiting a parking lot and pulled into the path of an eastbound officer that was on State Line Road. The crash pushed the van...
OAK GROVE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy