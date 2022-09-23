Read full article on original website
A bad neighbor can really make a person's life miserable. In all the years I've rented or owned a home, I've always tried to be a pleasant next-door occupant, but sometimes we just get pushed too far. A study from earlier this year pinpoints one of the lesser-talked-about reasons we loathe our neighbors.
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m. on US30 at milepost 198, west of Buhl. \A female driver, 22, of Hagerman, was travelling eastbound on US30 in a Oldsmobile Alero when she struck...
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of South Davis. Prior to law enforcements arrival at the scene, one of two vehicles involved with the situation transported a 22...
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car west of Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, the 53-year-old man from Gilbert was struck by an Oldsmobile sedan as he was walking in the road at around 10 pm on U.S. Highway 30. The 23-year-old female driver from Hagerman was not injured. The crash blocked the highway for more than three hours. ISP is investigating.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the few unpaved city streets in Twin Falls will not get paved anytime soon. City staff asked the Twin Falls City Council for direction on what to do about Floral Avenue. The street is located in the southeast part of the city that is just north of the railroad tracks and Kimberly Road and is about half a mile in length. Ultimately the city council as a whole chose not to take action on the request.
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A dozen new cabins designed specifically to accommodate Idaho children dealing with medical challenges are set to be built near Fairfield. Camp Rainbow Gold announced one of the cabins is already standing and will serve as a prototype for the other cabins that will also serve other children and veterans facing health challenges. A group of donors under the direction of Blackrock Homes are joining resources and man hours to build the ADA cabins along with two shower houses at Hidden Paradise for Camp Rainbow Gold. The nonprofit helps families with children experiencing pediatric cancer diagnosis. “To see what Blackrock and this team are doing for us, leaves us speechless,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold CEO/Executive Director in a prepared statement. “Our kids and families are going to think they are glamping—these new cabins are that nice. And to have Blackrock Homes leading with such an incredible donation is really a game changer for Hidden Paradise.” The prototype cabin will be a test to make sure the facility meets the needs of other groups like the Epilepsy Foundation, Camp Kesem, and others. Hidden Paradise is the only camp of its kind in the state, according to Camp Rainbow Gold.
The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch are a must-go each fall, especially if you have a family. There is always so much to do and it never disappoints! Honestly, every event that the Burley Straw Maze puts on is a must-go. But the fall attraction opens soon. Burley Straw...
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
These are strange times indeed. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has just warned America against marinating chicken in NyQuil. Yes, that's not a misprint Twin Falls. TikTok has apparently turned people into absolute morons. The latest challenge on the social sharing site involves the younger generation of Americans cooking chicken in the cold and flu medication. There are so many reasons to avoid doing this, but the first one has to do with common, damn sense.
Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
A new restaurant has officially opened in Downtown Twin Falls and I cannot wait to give it a shot. It is called El Fogon and it is located where the old Lonesome Dove use to be at 600 Main Ave N. The building was vacant for a long time, until recently.
Haunting season has enveloped the Magic Valley. The Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls is already open and the Haunted Mansions of Albion will open on September 30th according to their website. The Magic Valley Corn Maze will also open that weekend and they have recently revealed the design for their labyrinth this year.
When it reaches the point in a relationship when one of the participants wants to end it, there are some places you should avoid in Twin Falls if doing it publically. Any business that has weapons within reach or a steep cliff in close proximity isn't a good idea at all to break that type of news.
Twin Falls is one of the best places when it comes to crafts, markets, and selling local products. Multiple markets pop up throughout the year that focus on one-of-a-kind products you can't get anywhere else that are made in the region or the area. A couple of times a year there is a certain market that is put on that offers items you won't find anywhere else and is an event that many anticipate and can't wait to attend. This multi-day event is set to return this month, and you are not going to want to miss it.
