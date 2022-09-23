What Happened To The Water Ya’ll? I took this picture Saturday Morning at local Walmart. No more water in stock. Also saw same empty water shelves at our Winn Dixie too. The folks at Walmart immediately put up signs limiting customers to “2 cases only” please? When a storm approaches it happens every single time. Take note. During Hurricane season, we keep a MINIMUM of 4 to 5 cases of water in stock at home. So, we weren’t shopping for water this time. Why? Experience.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO