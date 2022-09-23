Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
What’s closed as Hurricane Ian heads for Tampa Bay
As Hurricane Ian continues its approach toward Tampa Bay, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices.
Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations
As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
Beach Beacon
Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments:. • C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC): Monday through Friday. • North Pinellas VA Clinic: Tuesday through Friday. • St. Petersburg VA Clinic: Wednesday through Friday. No visitations will be allowed at the Bay...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa and St. Petersburg are in the path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane warnings are in effect from around Port Charlotte north past Clearwater, including Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota. The hurricane center warned of ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegabber.com
Ian Update #10: Hurricane-Related Service Closures in Pinellas
City Facilities: Closed at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Stetson: Tuesday-Thursday (Sept. 27-29) No in-person classes or events. Updates: Stetson College of Law’s website, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages. St. Pete. Bay Pines VA: Sept. 26-29, possibly longer. This includes in-person appointments, procedures, and emergencies. The North Pinellas...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas opening hurricane shelters Monday afternoon
While it is still too soon to tell the exact path Tropical Storm Ian will take in the coming days, National Hurricane Center forecasters are fairly certain that the storm will strengthen into a major hurricane as it passes through the Gulf of Mexico next week. In anticipation of major...
Hurricane Ian: School closures
As Hurricane Ian's path continues to keep the Tampa Bay area in the cone of uncertainty, school districts across the area have started to announce closures ahead of the storm's possible impact.
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We have the biggest boat parades in the country': Talking with Tampa Pride on the River host Brianna Summers
It goes down Saturday, Sept. 24.
995qyk.com
What Happened To The Water Ya’ll
What Happened To The Water Ya’ll? I took this picture Saturday Morning at local Walmart. No more water in stock. Also saw same empty water shelves at our Winn Dixie too. The folks at Walmart immediately put up signs limiting customers to “2 cases only” please? When a storm approaches it happens every single time. Take note. During Hurricane season, we keep a MINIMUM of 4 to 5 cases of water in stock at home. So, we weren’t shopping for water this time. Why? Experience.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #6: Indian Rocks Says No Yard Waste, Please
In light of the possibility of hurricane-force winds arriving in the Tampa Bay area this week, thanks to Tropical Storm Ian, the City of Indian Rocks Beach has asked residents and businesses to hold off on setting out any yard waste for one week. Questions? Call Indian Rocks Beach City...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open
In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach Beacon
Evacuations recommended immediately for Zones A, B and C, including all mobile homes
Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow; shelters to begin opening tonight. National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch for Pinellas County due to the approach of Hurricane Ian. While some uncertainty remains in the forecast track, life-threatening storm surge, major flooding and wind damage...
Bay News 9
Bay Area school closings: All 7 counties, USF, UT have made statements
We'll be tracking school closures across the viewing area below. Pinellas County officials will be activating shelters in preparation for Ian. As a result, some schools will close early Monday. The following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday: Palm Harbor University High School, Dunedin Highland Middle...
orlandoweekly.com
A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
usf.edu
Sandbags, school closures, shelters and more ahead of Hurricane Ian
Local state of emergency orders have been declared in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Manatee counties and the city of St. Petersburg. The following is a list of closures and sandbag locations throughout the area. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Closures. Polk County. All Polk County Environmental...
Tampa International Airport prepares for ‘severe impacts’ from Hurricane Ian
n a news release Monday, the airport said it may begin shutting down parts of its airfield and facilities in the next 24 to 48 hours.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers
In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7
As we all keep our eyes on Hurricane Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates – you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical […]
Pinellas County announces school closures and shelter openings
Some Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Monday so the county can prepare to open them to the public as special needs shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
Comments / 0