Bucks County, PA

Police Seek Witnesses To Bucks County Hit-Run Crash That Injured Juvenile

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Diamond Street and E Branch Road in Sellersville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are seeking witnesses to a Bucks County hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile.

A girl was crossing the street when she was struck by a black Subaru at Diamond Street and E Branch Road in Sellersville around 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Perkasie Borough police said.

The SUV didn't stop and fled north on Diamond Street, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Perkasie police at 215-257-6876.

