Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence Carmela
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook football team completely overmatched at No. 22/24 Richmond
A second-quarter meltdown in all three phases led the Stony Brook football team to its third straight loss to open the season. It was a tough trip to Virginia for the Seawolves (0-3, 0-2 CAA), as they were blown out on Saturday by the Richmond Spiders 51-7. After a quick start for Stony Brook, the team was dissected by Richmond quarterback Drew Udinski and the rest of his passing offense.
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook women’s soccer scores 12 goals, breaks program record
In the highest-scoring performance in program history, the Stony Brook women’s soccer team picked up its first win in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). The Seawolves (4-5-2, 1-0-1 CAA) were historically dominant on both ends of the field at home against Hampton on Sept. 26, as they shattered the school record for goals without surrendering a single shot attempt. Stony Brook trounced Hampton 12-0, ending their six-game winless streak in the process.
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers homestand sweep after shutout loss
Another bad offensive showing led the Stony Brook men’s soccer team to a winless homestand. The Seawolves (3-6, 1-3 CAA) hosted the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday to wrap up their four-game homestand at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. The team was unable to generate any offense against the Huskies, as they were shutout 1-0 and suffered their fifth straight loss. Stony Brook took just one shot on goal.
NBC12
VUU Football is undefeated, best season start since 2007
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Virginia Union University Football team’s victory over Fayetteville State University Saturday, the school is celebrating an impressive start to the season. VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15...
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Ohio State football star Treveyon Henderson thanks mom for his success
Ohio State football star Treveyon Henderson says his mom Keesha put him and his brothers on the path to success.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: South Richmond church works to reforest 20,000-square-foot former parking lot
After removing more than 20,000 square feet of pavement, a Richmond church last Saturday joined the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) in reforesting areas once covered by asphalt and concrete. Earlier this year, CBF worked with Branch’s Baptist Church to remove pavement from an unused section of its parking lot and a deteriorating basketball court, a project detailed at this link.
thecollegianur.com
New Pitt Field plaza to open in coming weeks, indoor facility to be finished in winter
Construction on the baseball team’s Pitt Field is set to be completed in the coming weeks. A plaza behind right field will create additional space and seating for fans, said David Walsh, deputy athletic director and chief of operations. When construction began back in April, University of Richmond students,...
thecollegianur.com
Buildings across campus lose power
Several buildings across the University of Richmond’s campus lost power at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 after one of Dominion Energy’s circuits malfunctioned. The malfunction caused a main breaker trip on campus and a widespread power outage, Cynthia Price, associate vice president of media and public relations, wrote in an email to The Collegian.
University of Richmond renames law school
The name of a businessman who enslaved people will no longer be on the University of Richmond Law School, according to an announcement.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and a noticed was placed on the door.
rvahub.com
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
Virginia's transgender policies for students garner thousands of comments
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
How Constantine Giavos sets the vibe at some of Richmond's favorite restaurants
Constantine creates the aesthetic at Giavos-family restaurants such as Stella's, Continental, Little Nickel, Sidewalk Cafe, Kuba Kuba, Galley, and Perly's.
Bon Secours, local leaders react to New York Times investigation of Richmond Community Hospital
There has been increased scrutiny around the not-for-profit health system, Bon Secours Mercy Health, after a recently published New York Times investigation entitled "Profit Over Patients" focused on reports of corporate negligence at Richmond Community Hospital.
sbstatesman.com
Annual car show is Stony Brook University’s tie to the Italian Community
On Sunday, Sept. 18, Stony Brook University’s Center for Italian Studies hosted the Robert D. Cess Concorso d’Eleganza XVI, an Italian car show, on the Physics Building’s lawn area. The exhibit was free and open to the public, and featured examples of of Italian vehicles as a...
sbstatesman.com
A throwback to Wolfieland 2022 in photos
Stony Brook’s annual Wolfieland carnival saw about 6,100 Seawolves arrive for a night full of rides, fun and food on Saturday, Sept. 10. The carnival was hosted by the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) in the SAC H parking lot from 4-11 p.m. Turnout remained high following Wolfieland’s post-COVID return in 2021, when tickets were permanently made free.
