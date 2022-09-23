ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook football team completely overmatched at No. 22/24 Richmond

A second-quarter meltdown in all three phases led the Stony Brook football team to its third straight loss to open the season. It was a tough trip to Virginia for the Seawolves (0-3, 0-2 CAA), as they were blown out on Saturday by the Richmond Spiders 51-7. After a quick start for Stony Brook, the team was dissected by Richmond quarterback Drew Udinski and the rest of his passing offense.
RICHMOND, VA
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook women’s soccer scores 12 goals, breaks program record

In the highest-scoring performance in program history, the Stony Brook women’s soccer team picked up its first win in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). The Seawolves (4-5-2, 1-0-1 CAA) were historically dominant on both ends of the field at home against Hampton on Sept. 26, as they shattered the school record for goals without surrendering a single shot attempt. Stony Brook trounced Hampton 12-0, ending their six-game winless streak in the process.
STONY BROOK, NY
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers homestand sweep after shutout loss

Another bad offensive showing led the Stony Brook men’s soccer team to a winless homestand. The Seawolves (3-6, 1-3 CAA) hosted the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday to wrap up their four-game homestand at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. The team was unable to generate any offense against the Huskies, as they were shutout 1-0 and suffered their fifth straight loss. Stony Brook took just one shot on goal.
STONY BROOK, NY
NBC12

VUU Football is undefeated, best season start since 2007

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Virginia Union University Football team’s victory over Fayetteville State University Saturday, the school is celebrating an impressive start to the season. VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15...
RICHMOND, VA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

PHOTOS: South Richmond church works to reforest 20,000-square-foot former parking lot

After removing more than 20,000 square feet of pavement, a Richmond church last Saturday joined the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) in reforesting areas once covered by asphalt and concrete. Earlier this year, CBF worked with Branch’s Baptist Church to remove pavement from an unused section of its parking lot and a deteriorating basketball court, a project detailed at this link.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Buildings across campus lose power

Several buildings across the University of Richmond’s campus lost power at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 after one of Dominion Energy’s circuits malfunctioned. The malfunction caused a main breaker trip on campus and a widespread power outage, Cynthia Price, associate vice president of media and public relations, wrote in an email to The Collegian.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island

Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
RICHMOND, VA
sbstatesman.com

A throwback to Wolfieland 2022 in photos

Stony Brook’s annual Wolfieland carnival saw about 6,100 Seawolves arrive for a night full of rides, fun and food on Saturday, Sept. 10. The carnival was hosted by the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) in the SAC H parking lot from 4-11 p.m. Turnout remained high following Wolfieland’s post-COVID return in 2021, when tickets were permanently made free.
STONY BROOK, NY

