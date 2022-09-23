Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Juvenile charged in connection with Baltimore County stabbing
COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Baltimore County detectives have charged a juvenile in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Sunday evening. At just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, police responded to the 300-block of Lord Byron Lane (21030) for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived and located at least two victims who...
Baltimore County Police investigating double stabbing
Police are investigating a double stabbing in Cockeysville Sunday evening. Officers found two people with puncture wounds and have charged a juvenile.
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
Two injured in fire at Beefalo Bob's in Anne Arundel County
Two people were treated for injuries after a fire at a local business in Anne Arundel county. It's not clear what started that fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child Charged After Stabbing Multiple People In Maryland
Detectives have charged a minor after they allegedly stabbed at least two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. The minor is accused of attacking the victims in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baltimore County Cockeysville Precinct Detectives. Both victims were...
wypr.org
A Baltimore Public Schools Update from City & County School Leaders
It’s Midday on Education. Students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, as well as throughout the state, have been back at the books for about a month now. As is our custom, we like to check in with school leaders at the beginning of the school year to see how the academic year is going so far.
Wbaltv.com
Havre de Grace police officer on administrative duty amid investigation into physical altercation
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A Havre de Grace police officer is on administrative duty after video circulated on Facebook showing him hitting another person. Havre de Grace Mayor William Martin posted a statement on the city's Facebook page Saturday night, saying the city is aware of an incident in the Waffle House parking lot earlier Saturday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Howard County
Police seek driver of vehicle, which struck and Killed a Columbia man riding a motorized bicycle on Rt. 175 in Howard County before leaving the scene.
3 boys arrested for armed carjacking, charged as adults in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday. Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency […]
Baltimore County Police seek assistance in locating a potentially armed man
According to police, Rayner Whitaker could be in the Pikesville area in a white Lexus. Citizens are being advised not to approach as he is potentially armed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Nottingham man robbed by men in ski masks, five burglaries reported
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery and five burglaries that were reported this month. At just before 6 a.m. on Friday, September 9, three individuals broke into a location in the 7000-block of Darlington Drive in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Homicide detectives investigating Lansdowne fatal shooting
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to police, around 11 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting in the the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Baltimore City Police are investigating a triple shooting on East 28th Street
A 15-year-old, 23-year-old and 25-year-old male were all located suffering with gunshot wounds. This would mark the second triple shooting in a three day span.
fox5dc.com
Motorcyclist killed in Howard County hit-and-run crash
ELKRIDGE, Md. - Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist dead in Howard County. According to Howard County Police, thief incident happened around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday along Maryland Route 175 westbound between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge. Police say a...
Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
One Killed In Double Odenton Shooting Under Investigation, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, where there was a reported shooting.
Triple Overnight Shooting Under Investigation In Baltimore City
Three people were shot by an unknown gunman who remains at large following a night of violence in Baltimore, police say. Shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, members of the Baltimore Police Department's Southern District responded to the 3600 block of 5th Street for a reported shooting. Upon...
Comments / 0