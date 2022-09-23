ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Nottingham MD

Juvenile charged in connection with Baltimore County stabbing

COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Baltimore County detectives have charged a juvenile in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Sunday evening. At just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, police responded to the 300-block of Lord Byron Lane (21030) for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived and located at least two victims who...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
wypr.org

A Baltimore Public Schools Update from City & County School Leaders

It’s Midday on Education. Students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, as well as throughout the state, have been back at the books for about a month now. As is our custom, we like to check in with school leaders at the beginning of the school year to see how the academic year is going so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Nottingham man robbed by men in ski masks, five burglaries reported

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery and five burglaries that were reported this month. At just before 6 a.m. on Friday, September 9, three individuals broke into a location in the 7000-block of Darlington Drive in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Homicide detectives investigating Lansdowne fatal shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to police, around 11 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting in the the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LANSDOWNE, MD
fox5dc.com

Motorcyclist killed in Howard County hit-and-run crash

ELKRIDGE, Md. - Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist dead in Howard County. According to Howard County Police, thief incident happened around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday along Maryland Route 175 westbound between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge. Police say a...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD

