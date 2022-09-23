VCHD to give people a chance to get rid of unsafe baby items

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCHD) plans to give people a chance to trade in unsafe baby items for something better.

The event is during the month of October, and those interested must call to schedule a time to bring any unsafe sleep item to VCHD to trade in for a pack ‘n play or sleep sack. The health department says items may include Rock ‘n Play, mesh or regular bumper pads, baby wedges, weighted sleep sacks, baby blankets, bedside sleepers and more.

To qualify for a pack ‘n play, the parents or caregivers must be pregnant or have a child less than one year of age, must not already have a safe place for their baby to sleep and must not have the finances to buy one.

To contact the organizers, please call 812-435-2400, call or text 812-708-0501 or 812-746-1542. The event will be at 420 Mulberry Street, in Evansville, and office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

