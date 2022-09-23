ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

VCHD to give people a chance to get rid of unsafe baby items

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVG8K_0i7iUwpd00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCHD) plans to give people a chance to trade in unsafe baby items for something better.

The event is during the month of October, and those interested must call to schedule a time to bring any unsafe sleep item to VCHD to trade in for a pack ‘n play or sleep sack. The health department says items may include Rock ‘n Play, mesh or regular bumper pads, baby wedges, weighted sleep sacks, baby blankets, bedside sleepers and more.

Flu and COVID-19 drive-through vaccination clinic to open

To qualify for a pack ‘n play, the parents or caregivers must be pregnant or have a child less than one year of age, must not already have a safe place for their baby to sleep and must not have the finances to buy one.

To contact the organizers, please call 812-435-2400, call or text 812-708-0501 or 812-746-1542. The event will be at 420 Mulberry Street, in Evansville, and office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Car seat clinic helps parents feel safe

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County parents can feel a little safer thanks to a free clinic this weekend. The McCutchanville Fire Department held a car seat clinic this weekend where officials inspected car seats and made sure they were safely installed. The fire department had a certified car seat technician on site to […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Disturbing Surveillance Video Shows Unknown Individual Tossing Small Dog on Evansville Business Property

First things first. Let me acknowledge and remind you that there are a lot of good people in the world. But unfortunately, there are also a lot of people who are absolute garbage human beings. Case in point, whoever this person is caught on an Evansville business's surveillance video over the weekend literally throwing a dog on their property because I assume they simply don't want it anymore.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Evansville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Society
Evansville, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween

This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville K-9s compete in national trials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Five K-9 teams made the trip from Evansville to Valdosta, Georgia to compete in the 2022 USPCA National Trials lately, many of which saw very good results. Officers say the K-9 teams competed in Obedience, Agility, Suspect Search, Evidence Search and Apprehension Work against the very best in the country. In […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands raised during shoebox ministry in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For such a small congregation, Henderson General Baptist Church sure has a whole lot of heart. This year they set their goals high to touch the lives of children all across the globe. Church members filled shoeboxes full of useful items for Operation Christmas Child. We’re told they set and reached […]
HENDERSON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana

If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vchd#Rock N Play#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

More Than Pink walk returns to Evansville

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Survivors, fighters, and supporters put on their walking shoes for the Susan G. Komen 25th Anniversary More than Pink Walk today. Sheri Romero shared her story before the walk started and says she was diagnosed in 2005. “I mean you must be strong. I mean, I was not strong in the beginning. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI warns of snakes in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville to host its first ever ‘Pride Trunk-or-Treat’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A collaboration is bringing Evansville its very first “Pride Trunk-or-Treat” this year. River City Pride says they’re partnering with Greater Evansville Youth to put on the pride themed Halloween event for the community. A spokesperson for the event says there will be games, candy, a costume contest, food trucks and drag. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville non-profit receives help from community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit. Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend. “Borrowed Hearts”...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways

Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
14news.com

Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy