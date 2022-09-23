Read full article on original website
Wilton Letter: Strong Support for Kim Healy, CT State House of Representatives
I am writing this letter in strong support of Kim Healy for election to the CT State House of Representatives. I first met Kim during a campaigning event when I ran for Wilton’s P&Z in Fall 2019. Immediately, I was impressed by her intelligence and enthusiasm for the community. Kim told me about all of her volunteer service, including her time as treasurer for the Wilton Library. Kim has also served on the Wilton Conservation Commission and is a strong proponent for a sustainable and healthy environment. From our first meeting, it was clear to me that someone like Kim could be a great advocate for others. Accordingly, it was of no surprise to me when she was elected last fall to Wilton’s Board of Selectmen.
State Troopers headed to Puerto Rico for relief mission
State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen and Commissioner Jackie Bray of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services today announced that a contingent of 50 State Troopers left this morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Carmel High School Music Students Accepted to All-State
Congratulations to our Carmel High School students who were accepted into the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensembles taking place in Rochester, NY, this December. We are so proud of our students and look forward to watching them perform!. Maureen Henshaw – Chorus. Kyle Grgecic – Chorus. Saanvi Prasad...
Cultural Alliance Business Supports the Arts Breakfast on Oct 13
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut is bringing back the Business Supports the Arts Breakfast. Known as one of the region’s premier networking events, the breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Danbury Fair mall in the Apple Store wing. It was not held in person for the past two years because of the pandemic.
