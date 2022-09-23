ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans. Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!

We've all been there. You're running late for an appointment and the only thing standing between you and your destination is a busy street. Do you risk crossing against the light or waiting for the walk sign? If you're like most people, you probably choose to jaywalk. But is jaywalking actually against the law? The answer may surprise you!
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Is Happy Hour Finally Coming Back In Tri-Cities Washington?

The pandemic happened and all of the sudden no happy hour specials were anywhere. At first it was because nothing was open for inside seating. Even after things started to open up, most places did not return their happy hour specials. Now that things are less impacted by Covid-19, are "Happy Hours" finally returning? Where are they?
TRI-CITIES, WA
610KONA

Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident

Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Florida State
Tri-cities, WA
Government
Tri-cities, WA
Traffic
State
Washington State
610KONA

Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area

Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy