Alabama, Hawaii, Florida, New York and New Jersey are the states with the highest incidences of low-value care, a new study published in Health Affairs found. Researchers from Tufts University in Medford, Mass., analyzed OptumLabs data from 2009 to 2019 for commercially insured and Medicare Advantage recipients to determine which states had the highest utilization rates for 23 common low-value care services.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 HOURS AGO