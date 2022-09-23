Amended autopsy of Black man who died after 2019 police encounter in Colorado says he died due to sedative, restraint

Read full article on original website
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
Report: Speak Up, Speak Out tips increased nearly 15% during its second year
MADISON, Wis. — A new report released Monday from the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Office of School Safety shared statistics of how the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line has kept students safe in schools across the Badger State. The state Dept. of Justice, led by Democratic Attorney General...
Wisconsinites see second largest week-to-week increase in gas prices this year
APPLETON, Wis. — Wisconsinites were treated to an unwelcomed surprise at gas pumps Monday. The average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Wisconsin rose roughly 35 cents. It’s the second largest week-to-week increase in Wisconsin this year, Nick Jarmusz, a spokesperson for American Automobile Association, said....
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Vos
WISCONSIN — The Jan 6. select committee subpoenaed Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend because of a phone call he allegedly had with former President Donald Trump. What You Need To Know. The committee's subpoena states it believes the July 2022 phone call between Vos and Trump...
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
Massachusetts youth sports seeing a decline in referees due to backlash from coaches and fans
WESTFIELD, Mass.- It's been an on-going issue in recent years, a referee shortage leading to postponements or cancellations of youth sports games across the country. For soccer officials like Matthew Card, the job comes with its challenges. What You Need To Know. There is a shortage of referees for youth...
Program aims to give a boost to kids impacted by the pandemic
OHIO — Now that kids have returned to school, more opportunities for families to help their children get a boost in their learning have opened up. The Ohio Department of Education is offering hundreds of dollars in credit to help kids whose learning was significantly impacted by the pandemic.
