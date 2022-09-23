Read full article on original website
WDTV
Davis Medical to sponsor Lactation Station during Forest Festival
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Medical Center’s women’s health services is sponsoring a Lactation Station in the Elkins City Park to provide a private, comfortable space for nursing mothers during the Forest Festival. “The West Virginia Breastfeeding Alliance sponsored a lactation station at the West Virginia State Fair...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Sebastian Brooke talks about birth defects. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Children’s holds ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital officially held its ribbon cutting Saturday. Many were in attendance for the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital ribbon cutting. The hospital officially opens this coming Thursday. It will include 10 floors with 150 beds. “I think it’s a game-changer in a...
WDTV
Salem opens library in old train depot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem. The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum. In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library. Tim Jamison is...
WDTV
Mannington gets grant for new pool
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received. The old pool was built in the 1920s, and the city said it was just time for a new one. The cost for the new pool will be around $1 million.
WDTV
Elementary students draw what makes healthy hearts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UniCare and the American Heart Association partnered for a contest to encourage kids to make healthy habits while they’re young. Kids from the Bridgeport area were invited to draw one of their heroes and show what kind of superpower they would have that leads to a healthier heart.
What to expect at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival
The Buckwheat Festival kicks off in Preston County this week, with activities starting as early as Tuesday.
WDTV
Shelley Moore Capito visits University High School
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelley Moore Capito visited University High School Sunday for their academy day. Academy Day is a day where high school students can meet with branches of the military to get information from them. Shelly Moore Capito explains what students can get from the academy day when...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about the difference between stimulus funds and ARPA funds, how those funds are used in Monongalia County and what he discussed with Sen. Manchin over the weekend. You can watch the full...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Sept. 26
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses IRA conversions market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
WDTV
Progress being made on restoration of Carrollton Covered Bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews say they are making good progress on the restoration of the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County. The bridge was badly damaged by a fire in August 2017. The blaze destroyed much of the outer covering of the bridge but left the basic structure mostly...
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
WDTV
Beverly Jean Williams Massey
Beverly Jean Williams Massey gained her wings and eternal peace, with no pain or suffering on September 24, 2022. She passed at home in Bridgeport, WV during her sleep and can now spend eternity with her lord and savior, and her family that passed before her. Beverly was born in Harewood WV on January 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Donald Paige and Dorothy McKnight Williams. She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Larry Gene Massey. Also surviving is the love of her life, her daughter Tammy Russell (Donald); three grandchildren, Joseph Snopps (Rachel), Jennie Russell, and Josh Russell; three great grandchildren, Jager, Xavier and Elias; her three sisters; Cathy Williams Hall (Alvin), Debbie Williams Thompson (Terry) and Vicky Williams Johnson (Jim); three brothers; Donald Williams (Donna), David Williams (Sherry) and John Williams (Vanessa); along with many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Williams. Beverly graduated from Montgomery High School and Carver Beauty Academy with her beautician’s degree. She lived her life in Powellton WV, Glasgow WV, three years in Newport News VA, And then 37 years in Bridgeport WV. Beverly’s life was devoted to her God and family and trying to help others. She had friends from the Philippines to California and touched the hearts of many, which included doctors, nurses and friends at United Hospital. Beverly had many surgeries in her life, but God gave her the ability to never meet a stranger and not complain about her chronic pain, but to praise our lord and savior Jesus Christ. She lived life one day at a time and ascended to heaven when God called her home. She enjoyed shopping, baking and cooking and always made sure everyone had food. She loved her flowers, decorating for each season and talking on the phone to her friends for hours at a time. She always put others before herself. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where services will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Tom Burnside officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Beverly will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli now open in Bridgeport
DeNuzzo's Italian Deli, located in Bridgeport, held a soft opening on Sept. 14 and its ribbon cutting five days after.
Locals and visitors enjoy 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival
The WVU Core Arboretum held its "West Virginia Pawpaw Festival" between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.
WDTV
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s located, family says; search underway
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Reed’s family tells 5 News his vehicle has been located. His sister says a search is underway for him at Valley Falls State Park. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The family of a Bridgeport man is asking for help finding him. Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III, 24, was...
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
WDTV
1 killed, 2 flown to hospital after UTV wreck
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed and two other flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Gilmer County, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened Saturday afternoon in the Steer Run Church area on Gassaway Rd., officials said. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
WDTV
Jesse James McCourt
Jesse James McCourt 78 of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 25, 2022. Jesse was born October 1, 1943 in Bergoo and was the son of the late Roland and Gracie Goff McCourt. Jesse was a Christian by faith. He worked many years at the Craigsville Foodland; Jesse enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding 4-wheelers. Surviving are his longtime companion Katie Dilley; sons; Jason Dilley and Jesse Jay McCourt; brother, Dale (Linda) McCourt of Webster Springs; sister, Patti Sablotny Cochran of Craigsville and several grandchildren. Service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Woods Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving McCourt family.
