'Stop using our pain and suffering for votes': Family of victims call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials

Read full article on original website
Lucille Oneal
3d ago
They have nothing else on solutions only blame game good for you for recognizing the difference make your vote count
Reply(9)
14
Da Dude
3d ago
Illinois doesn't elect Neanderthal; backward teabillies who chased the most corrupt President in our history around the state like a puppy dog for a endorsement.
Reply(2)
8
ruben lopez
3d ago
while i don't agree with this Republican idiot's approach or use of videos of people being victimized, I do however feel the democratic party have made the laws so lenient that these animals have taken advantage of them... AND NO, mental health strategies and cease fire or violence interrupters and all those bull💩 groups who steal money are not the solution
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines family grieves, asks for privacy after aunt allegedly pushed nephew into Lake Michigan
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The family of a 3-year-old old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by a relative is grieving. The Cook County medical examiner said the boy died Sunday morning after spending about a week in the hospital fighting for his life. Three-year-old Josiah Brown was with...
Father Pfleger slams political ads featuring victims of Chicago violence
Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Church, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s calling on GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey to condemn political ads released by a GOP political action committee that show victims of violence. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President
Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vfpress.news
Broadview Mayor Becomes First Black President Of West Central Municipal Conference
Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo “Skip” Saviano hands the gavel of the WCMC to Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, the organization’s new president. She’s the first Black president in WCMC’s 40-year history. | Facebook. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Broadview Mayor Katrina...
More than 1K migrants bused to Chicago area by Texas governor, city expects additional arrivals
More than 1,100 migrants have been bused to the Chicago area by Texas' governor.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes LaSalle Street changes, including affordable housing
As workers return to the office, Chicago is trying to figure out the future of LaSalle Street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman urges CTA to reinstate transit police after crime spike on trains, buses
CHICAGO - Chicago police held a news conference Monday to address city crime after seven people were killed and at least 38 others were wounded in 27 shootings since Friday evening. Police held their weekly Monday recap of weekend violence at a community church in the Roseland neighborhood, where a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hotel employees picket, call for better workloads outside Hilton Chicago/Magnificent Mile Suites
Employees at a North Side hotel said new management increased their workload and reduced their sick days and holidays.
fox32chicago.com
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Malik Wilson fired twice, causing Giovanny C. Alvarado to fall to the ground the afternoon of April 24, Cook County prosecutors said Sunday.
‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer
CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
Top CPD cop objected to recommended police suspensions after George Floyd demonstrations
After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
COPA recommended suspensions of 12 Chicago cops for misconduct during George Floyd protests
CHICAGO - After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during violent demonstrations in late May 2020 sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Two years later, COPA recommended suspensions for 12 of the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago preschool hosting diaper driver for National Diaper Need Awareness Week
CHICAGO - A recent study estimates that one in three Chicago families is struggling to keep their baby clean, dry, and healthy due to diaper poverty. This is National Diaper Need Awareness Week. To help neighbors in need, The Gardner School of Chicago - River North is hosting a diaper...
3 alleged cartel operatives arrested at Gary airport expected to plead guilty
A private jet registered in Mexico landed at Gary Airport with 220 lbs. of cocaine packed inside several suitcases and transferred to a waiting SUV, according to U.S. drug agents
3-year-old boy dies after allegedly being pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier last week
Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19 by his aunt, Victoria Moreno.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
nypressnews.com
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Sparks fly during Palos Heights parking lot debate
The City of Palos Heights is one step away from voting on a controversial new parking lot and the issue drew some fireworks Tuesday night. Nine people spoke on the topic during a 45-minute public comment session, but it was resident Dan Nicholson who pushed the buttons of Aldermen Jack Clifford and Jerry McGovern and there was a heated exchange.
Comments / 33