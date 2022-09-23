ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Stop using our pain and suffering for votes': Family of victims call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials

By Mitch Dudek
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 33

Lucille Oneal
3d ago

They have nothing else on solutions only blame game good for you for recognizing the difference make your vote count

Reply(9)
14
Da Dude
3d ago

Illinois doesn't elect Neanderthal; backward teabillies who chased the most corrupt President in our history around the state like a puppy dog for a endorsement.

Reply(2)
8
ruben lopez
3d ago

while i don't agree with this Republican idiot's approach or use of videos of people being victimized, I do however feel the democratic party have made the laws so lenient that these animals have taken advantage of them... AND NO, mental health strategies and cease fire or violence interrupters and all those bull💩 groups who steal money are not the solution

Reply
4
 

WGN Radio

Father Pfleger slams political ads featuring victims of Chicago violence

Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Church, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s calling on GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey to condemn political ads released by a GOP political action committee that show victims of violence. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President

Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Michael Pfleger
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Block Club Chicago

‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer

CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Sparks fly during Palos Heights parking lot debate

The City of Palos Heights is one step away from voting on a controversial new parking lot and the issue drew some fireworks Tuesday night. Nine people spoke on the topic during a 45-minute public comment session, but it was resident Dan Nicholson who pushed the buttons of Aldermen Jack Clifford and Jerry McGovern and there was a heated exchange.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL

