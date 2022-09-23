ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

College of Charleston gifted historic home in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston alum has donated a historic Charleston home to the school to support students’ career development.  According to the College of Charleston, a historic home on the corner of George and St. Philip streets will soon transform into the Student Success Center.  In September, the college announced the gift […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
citadel.edu

The Citadel monitoring Hurricane Ian

The Citadel is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, primarily via the National Hurricane Center. The Charleston area is expected to experience some effects from the storm, though both the exact track and severity are uncertain. There is no immediate threat to campus, but The Citadel always monitors these systems and is...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Segars to serve as Commander of Troop Five

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has promoted James A. Segars to serve as Commander of Troop Five for the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troop Five includes Horry, Florence, Marion, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties. Captain Segars, who served as a lieutenant in Troop Five for nearly...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Guidance in chaos, active shooter training in Berkeley County

Both the Berkeley County School District and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office offered its first of four active shooter presentations to the public at Goose Creek High School on Sept. 22. It’s been in the works for months and a simple message has been tailored — pay attention to your surroundings and be ready to react.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting

It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Limit population for humans to survive

What can I do? That’s a question we all ask. We feel our world is in trouble. We fear a nuclear war. A few years ago, I saw a panel of Nobel Prize winners. They were asked whether this world can be saved and if so, how. Most said...
CHARLESTON, SC
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston, South Carolina man who traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges. David Charles Johnston, who was previously employed by George Sink P.A. but has since been fired according to The State newspaper, was charged with four offenses: Entering […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

