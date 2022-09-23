Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
West Falls Church development plans will require major Metro parking cuts
Metro anticipates reducing the parking capacity at its West Falls Church station by over 700 spaces in order to accommodate a planned redevelopment of the property between I-66 and Haycock Road. Under review by Fairfax County, the project would replace the Metro station’s surface parking lots with 24 acres of...
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
mocoshow.com
Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Several Lanes of MD200 on Monday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision Monday morning around 10am that involved an overturned tractor trailer. The incident occurred on the ICC (MD200) prior to US-29. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, HazMat is currently on the scene to clean the fuel spill (Maryland Department of Energy is pumping off 150 gallons of diesel.)
mocoshow.com
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
mocoshow.com
Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas
Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
mocoshow.com
Rockville-Based Silver Diner to Open First DC Location in October With New Concept Included
Rockville-based Silver Diner, which opened its first restaurant in Montgomery County back in 1989, will open its first DC location at 1250 Half Street, SE (Ball Park/Navy Yard) on October 5th. The unique two-story location will have two two restaurants– Silver Diner downstairs and Silver Social, a 21+ terrace lounge, upstairs.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
themunchonline.com
GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station
This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
WJLA
'Delivering on a promise': Ground broken at Barry Farm redevelopment site in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground Monday on a project dedicated to restoring a beloved community to many longtime residents. Groundbreaking of The Asberry marks the first on-site building delivered at Barry Farm...
Senior Alert canceled after missing Arlington County found
UPDATE 11:48 p.m. — Police have safely located Yang and cancelled the alert. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police put out a Senior Alert for a 74-year-old man from Arlington who was missing. VSP said the Arlington County Police Department was trying to find Wei-Chi “Thomas” Yang who last was seen […]
theburn.com
New elegant Thai restaurant starts soft opening in Ashburn
There’s a new Thai restaurant opening its doors today — Monday, September 26 — in Loudoun County — and it’s got lovely dining room. The Burn has your first look inside My Home Thai Bistro II in Ashburn. Back in February, we first told you...
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
Augusta Free Press
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
myfoxzone.com
Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tysons area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
mocoshow.com
County to Hold Forum on Seven Locks Detention Center/Bus Depot Plans; Rockville Mayor and City Council Oppose
Montgomery County will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual community forum, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on a planned bus depot and restoration center at a 25.8-acre site along Seven Locks Road. The in-person event will be held at the Montgomery County Council first-floor lecture hall, 100 Maryland Ave. Once finalized, information about how to join the virtual meeting will be available at www.rockvillemd.gov/calendar and at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject.
Washingtonian.com
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Thomas Limberger, founder and CEO of the private-investment firm SilverArrow Capital Group. Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a wine cellar and outdoor kitchen, on five acres. Sold by: Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, a retired otolaryngologist. Listed: $3,999,900. Sold: $3,850,000. Days on market: 380. Where: Herndon. Style:...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Agencies to Treat Parts of Potomac River for Black Fly Control on September 27
The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) — in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources — will treat a targeted area of the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, as part of a pilot program to control black fly populations in the area. Treatment is scheduled for 10 a.m. September 27, 2022.
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
TRAVEL NEWS: 100% off sale, new biz class seats, & DMV airport rankings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A brand new airline seat that’s sure to impress, ticket prices so low you have to check twice to make sure they’re legit, and a reality check for airports in the DMV. Here’s what you need to know this week: How BWI, IAD, & DCA rank compared to other airports […]
WJLA
Marriott cuts ribbon to open new global headquarters in downtown Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International opened its global headquarters in downtown Bethesda with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week following six years of planning, design, and construction. The 21-story, 785,000-square-foot building is the new workplace for corporate associates, supporting more than 8,100 hotels in 139 countries and territories around the...
