ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Several Lanes of MD200 on Monday

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision Monday morning around 10am that involved an overturned tractor trailer. The incident occurred on the ICC (MD200) prior to US-29. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, HazMat is currently on the scene to clean the fuel spill (Maryland Department of Energy is pumping off 150 gallons of diesel.)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek

Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Orange, VA
City
Ashburn, VA
City
Largo, MD
City
North Bethesda, MD
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Dulles, VA
City
Tysons, VA
City
Herndon, VA
mocoshow.com

Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas

Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
MANASSAS, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
themunchonline.com

GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station

This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Metro Stations#Washington Metro#Metro Rail#Metro Line#Silver Line Stations#Wmata#Innovation Center#Potomac Yard Station#Digital#Board Of Directors#West Falls
DC News Now

Senior Alert canceled after missing Arlington County found

UPDATE 11:48 p.m. — Police have safely located Yang and cancelled the alert. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police put out a Senior Alert for a 74-year-old man from Arlington who was missing. VSP said the Arlington County Police Department was trying to find Wei-Chi “Thomas” Yang who last was seen […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

New elegant Thai restaurant starts soft opening in Ashburn

There’s a new Thai restaurant opening its doors today — Monday, September 26 — in Loudoun County — and it’s got lovely dining room. The Burn has your first look inside My Home Thai Bistro II in Ashburn. Back in February, we first told you...
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Augusta Free Press

Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

County to Hold Forum on Seven Locks Detention Center/Bus Depot Plans; Rockville Mayor and City Council Oppose

Montgomery County will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual community forum, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on a planned bus depot and restoration center at a 25.8-acre site along Seven Locks Road. The in-person event will be held at the Montgomery County Council first-floor lecture hall, 100 Maryland Ave. Once finalized, information about how to join the virtual meeting will be available at www.rockvillemd.gov/calendar and at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Marriott cuts ribbon to open new global headquarters in downtown Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International opened its global headquarters in downtown Bethesda with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week following six years of planning, design, and construction. The 21-story, 785,000-square-foot building is the new workplace for corporate associates, supporting more than 8,100 hotels in 139 countries and territories around the...
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy